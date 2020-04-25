2019 NFL Draft Selections

The Associated Press

Saturday, April 25 FOURTH ROUND

107. Cincinnati, Akeem Davis-Gaither, lb, Appalachian State.

108. Washington, Saahdiq Charles, ot, LSU.

109. Las Vegas (from Detroit), John Simpson, g, Clemson.

110. N.Y. Giants, Darnay Holmes, cb, UCLA.

111. Miami (from Houston), Solomon Kindley, g, Georgia.

112. L.A. Chargers, Joshua Kelley, rb, UCLA.

113. Carolina, Troy Pride, cb, Notre Dame.

114. Arizona, Leki Fotu, dt, Utah.

115. Cleveland, Harrison Bryant, te, Florida Atlantic.

116. Jacksonville, Ben Bartch, ot, St. John’s (Minn.).

117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay through San Francisco), D.J. Wonnum, de, South Carolina.

118. Denver, Albert Okwuegbunam, te, Missouri.

119. Atlanta, Mykal Walker, lb, Fresno State.

120. N.Y. Jets, La’Mical Perine, rb, Florida.

121. Detroit (from Las Vegas), Logan Stenberg, g, Kentucky.

122. Indianapolis, Jacob Eason, qb, Washington.

123. Dallas, Reggie Robinson II, cb, Tulsa.

124. Pittsburgh, Anthony McFarland, rb, Maryland.

125. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through New England), James Morgan, qb, Florida International.

126. Houston (from Los Angeles Rams), Charlie Heck, ot, North Carolina.

127. Philadelphia, K’Von Wallace, s, Clemson.

128. Buffalo, Gabriel Davis, wr, UCF.

129. N.Y. Jets (from New England through Baltimore and New England), Cameron Clarke, g, Charlotte.

130. Minnesota (from New Orleans), James Lynch, de, Baylor.

131. Arizona (from Houston), Rashard Lawrence, dt, LSU.

132. Minnesota, Troy Dye, lb, Oregon.

133. Seattle, Colby Parkinson, te, Stanford.

134. Atlanta (from Baltimore), Jaylinn Hawkins, s, California.

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee through Miami), Kevin Dotson, g, Louisiana-Lafayette.

136. L.A. Rams (from Green Bay through Miami and Houston), Brycen Hopkins, te, Purdue.

137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco through Denver), Josiah Scott, cb, Michigan State.

138. Kansas City, L’Jarius Sneed, s, Louisiana Tech

Compensatory Selections

139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay through New England), Amik Robertson, cb, Louisiana Tech.

140. Jacksonville (from Chicago), Shaquille Quarterman, lb, Miami.

141. Houston (from Miami), John Reid, cb, Penn State.

142. Washington, Antonio Gandy-Golden, wr, Liberty.

143. Baltimore, Ben Bredeson, g, Michigan.

144. Seattle, DeeJay Dallas, rb, Miami.

145. Philadelphia, Jack Driscoll, ot, Auburn.

146. Dallas, (from Philadelphia), Tyler Biadasz, c, Wisconsin.

FIFTH ROUND

147. Cincinnati, Khalid Kareem, te, Notre Dame.

148. Seattle (from Washington through Carolina), Alton Robinson, te, Syracuse.

149. Indianapolis (from Detroit), Danny Pinter, g, Ball State.

150. N.Y. Giants, Shane Lemieux, g, Oregon.

151. L.A. Chargers, Joe Reed, wr, Virginia.

152. Carolina, Kenny Robinson, s, West Virginia.

153. San Francisco (from Miami), Colton McKivitz, ot, West Virginia.

154. Miami (from Jacksonville through Pittsburgh), Jason Strowbridge, de, North Carolina.

155. Chicago (from Cleveland through Buffalo and Minnesota), Trevis Gipson, de, Tulsa.

156. Washington (from Denver through San Francisco), Keith Ismael, c, San Diego State.

157. Jacksonville (from Atlanta through Baltimore), Daniel Thomas, s, Auburn.

158. N.Y. Jets, Bryce Hall, cb, Virginia.

159. New England (from Las Vegas), Justin Rohrwasser, k, Marshall.

160. Cleveland (from Indianapolis), Nick Harris, c, Washington.

161. Tampa Bay, Tyler Johnson, wr, Minnesota.

162. Washington (from Pittsburgh through Seattle), Khaleke Hudson, lb, Michigan.

163. Chicago, Kindle Vildor, cb, Georgia Southern.

164. Miami (from Dallas through Philadelphia), Curtis Weaver, te, Boise State.

165. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams), Collin Johnson, wr, Texas.

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia), Quintez Cephus, wr, Wisconsin.

167. Buffalo, Jake Fromm, qb, Georgia.

168. Philadelphia (from New England), John Hightower, wr, Boise State.

169. Minnesota (from New Orleans), Harrison Hand, cb, Temple.

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota), Broderick Washington, dt, Texas Tech.

171. Houston, Isaiah Coulter, wr, Rhode Island.

172. Detroit (from Seattle through Detroit, New England and Las Vegas), Jason Huntley, rb, New Mexico State.

173. Chicago (from Baltimore through L.A. Rams, Miami and Philadelphia), Darnell Mooney, wr, Tulane.

174. Tennessee, Larrell Murchison, dt, North Carolina State.

175. Green Bay, Kamal Martin, lb, Minnesota.

176. Minnesota (from San Francisco), K.J. Osborn, wr, Miami.

177. Kansas City, Michael Danna, te, Michigan.

Compensatory Selections

178. Denver, Justin Strnad, lb, Wake Forest.

179. Dallas, Bradlee Anae, de, Utah.

SIXTH ROUND

180. Cincinnati, Hakeem Adeniji, g, Kansas.

181. Denver (from Denver), Netane Muti, g, Fresno State.

182. New England (from Detroit through Indianapolis), Michael Onwenu, g, Michigan.

183. N.Y. Giants, Cameron Brown, lb, Penn State.

184. Carolina, Bravvion Roy, dt, Baylor.

185. Miami, Blake Ferguson, ls, LSU.

186. L.A. Chargers, Alohi Gilman, s, Notre Dame.

187. Cleveland (from Arizona), Donovan Peoples-Jones, wr, Michigan.

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland), Tyler Bass, k, Georgia Southern.

189. Jacksonville, Jake Luton, qb, Oregon State.

190. San Francisco (from Atlanta through Philadelphia), Charlie Woerner, te, Georgia.

191. N.Y. Jets, Braden Mann, p, Texas A&M.

192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas), Jon Runyan, g, Michigan.

193. Indianapolis, Rob Windsor, dt, Penn State.

194. Tampa Bay, Khalil Davis, dt, Nebraska.

195. New England (from Denver), Justin Herron, g, Wake Forest.

196. Philadelphia (from Chicago), Shaun Bradley, lb, Temple.

197. Detroit (from Dallas through Miami and Indianapolis), John Penisini, dt, Utah.

198. Pittsburgh, Antoine Brooks Jr., s, Maryland.

199. L.A. Rams, Jordan Fuller, s, Ohio State.

200. Philadelphia (from Philadelphia), Quez Watkins, wr, Southern Mississippi.

201. Baltimore (from Buffalo through Minnesota), James Proche, wr, Southern Methodist.

202. Arizona (from New England), Evan Weaver, lb, California.

203. Minnesota (from New Orleans), Blake Brandel, g, Oregon State.

204. New England (from Houston), Cassh Maluia, lb, Wyoming.

205. Minnesota, Josh Metellus, s, Michigan.

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle), Tyler Davis, te, Georgia Tech.

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore through New England), Isaiah Hodgins, wr, Oregon State.

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee), Jake Hanson, c, Oregon.

209. Green Bay, Simon Stepaniak, g, Indiana.

210. Philadelphia (from San Francisco), Prince Tega Wanogho, ot, Auburn.

211. Indianapolis (from Kansas City through N.Y. Jets), Isaiah Rodgers, db, Massachusetts.

Compensatory Selections

212. Indianapolis (from New England), Dezmon Patmon, wr, Washington State.

213. Indianapolis (from New England), Jordan Glasgow, lb, Michigan.

214. Seattle, Freddie Swain, wr, Florida.

SEVENTH ROUND

215. Cincinnati, Markus Bailey, lb, Purdue.

216. Washington, Kamren Curl, s, Arkansas.

217. San Francisco (from Detroit), Jauan Jennings, wr, Tennessee.

218. N.Y. Giants, Carter Coughlin, de, Minnesota.

219. Baltimore (from Miami through Minnesota), Geno Stone, s, Iowa.

220. L.A. Chargers, K.J. Hill, wr, Ohio State.

221. Carolina, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, cb, Florida International.

222. Arizona, Eno Benjamin, rb, Arizona State.

223. Jacksonville, Chris Claybrooks, cb, Memphis.

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland), Cole McDonald, qb, Hawaii.

225. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets through Baltimore), Kenny Willekes, de, Michigan State.

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas), Arlington Hambright, g, Colorado.

227. Chicago (from Indianapolis through Miami and Philadelphia), Lachavious Simmons, g, Tennessee State.

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay through Philadelphia), Sterling Hofrichter, p, Syracuse.

229. Washington (from Denver), James Smith-Williams, de, North Carolina State.

230. New England (from Atlanta), Dustin Woodard, c, Memphis.

231. Dallas, Ben DiNucci, qb, James Madison.

232. Pittsburgh, Carlos Davis, dt, Nebraska.

233. Philadelphia (from Chicago), Casey Toohill, de, Stanford.

234. L.A. Rams, Clay Johnston, lb, Baylor.

235. Detroit (from Phildadelphia through New England), Jashon Cornell, dt, Ohio State.

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo through Cleveland), Vernon Scott, db, Texas Christian.

237. Kansas City (from New England through Denver and Tennessee), Bopete Keyes, cb, Tulane.

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans), T.J. Brunson, lb, South Carolina.

239. Buffalo (from Minnesota), Dane Jackson, cb, Pittsburgh.

240. New Orleans (from Houston), Tommy Stevens, qb, Mississippi State.

241. Tampa Bay (from Seattle through New England), Chapelle Russell, lb, Temple.

242. Green Bay (from Baltimore), Jonathan Garvin, de, Miami.

243. Tennessee, Chris Jackson, db, Marshall.

244. Minnesota (from Green Bay through Cleveland and New Orleans), Nate Stanley, qb, Iowa.

245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco), Raymond Calais, rb, Louisiana-Lafayette.

246. Miami (from Kansas City), Malcolm Perry, wr, Navy.

Compensatory Selections

247. N.Y. Giants, Chris Williamson, cb, Minnesota.

248. L.A. Rams (from Houston), Sam Sloman, k, Miami (Ohio).

249. Minnesota, Brian Cole II, s, Mississippi State.

250. L.A. Rams (from Houston), Tremayne Anchrum, g, Clemson.

251. Seattle (from Miami), Stephen Sullivan, te, LSU.

252. Denver, Tyrie Cleveland, wr, Florida.

253. Minnesota, Kyle Hinton, g, Washburn.

254. Denver, Derrek Tuszka, de, North Dakota State.

255. N.Y. Giants, Tae Crowder, lb, Georgia.

