Buccaneers eye QB, solidifying defense in free agency

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (9-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Jameis Winston, DL Nadamukong Suh, RB Peyton Barber, WR Breshad Perriman, OLB Sam Acho, DL Beau Allen, S Andrew Adams, T Josh Wells, G Earl Watford, QB Blaine Gabbert, ILB Kevin Minter, CB Ryan Smith, T Demar Dotson, T Jerald Hawkins, OLB Carl Nassib, S Darian Stewart, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Antony Auclair.

NEEDS: With Jameis Winston coming off year in which he led NFL in passing yardage while also becoming first player in league history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in single season, coach Bruce Arians has indicated he may be willing to let walk 26-year-old quarterback who was No. 1 overall pick in 2015 draft. Tom Brady is a free agent quarterback Bucs could pursue. Retaining key pieces from improved defense is a priority, too. Club placed franchise tag on LB Shaquil Barrett and re-signed LB Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million deal to keep them off the open market. Barrett led NFL in sacks with 19 1/2, while Pierre-Paul had 8 1/2 in 10 games last season.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: (approximately) $60 million.

