Super Bowl Play-by-Play

The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — (AP) — Play-by-play of the 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs:

FIRST QUARTER

San Francisco won coin toss, elected to kick off.

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 68 yards from SF 35 to KC -3. M.Hardman to KC 26 for 29 yards (J.Ward; D.Reed Jr.).

1-10-KC 26 (14:54) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams right end to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw).

2-3-KC 33(14:12) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Dam.Williams (N.Bosa).

3-3-KC 33 (14:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Dam.Williams.

4-3-KC 33 (14:05) (Punt formation) D.Colquitt punts 49 yards to SF 18, Center-J.Winchester. R.James Jr. MUFFS catch, and recovers at SF 18. R.James Jr. to SF 18 for no gain (B.Pringle).

San Francisco

1-10-SF18 (13:55) T.Coleman right end to SF 17 for -1 yards (D.Nnadi).

2-11-SF17 (13:18) J.Garoppolo pass short left to G.Kittle to SF 28 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).

1-10-SF28 (12:33) (Shotgun) D.Samuel right end pushed ob at KC 40 for 32 yards (T.Mathieu).

1-10-KC40 (11:51) (Shotgun) T.Coleman left end to KC 33 for 7 yards (D.Wilson; C.Ward).

2-3-KC33 (11:09) T.Coleman left guard to KC 32 for 1 yard (R.Ragland).

3-2-KC32 (10:26) (Shotgun) D.Samuel scrambles left guard to KC 25 for 7 yards (A.Hitchens).

1-10-KC25 (9:38) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to R.Mostert to KC 23 for 2 yards (M.Pennel; T.Suggs).

2-8-KC23 (8:57) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to KC 25 for -2 yards (B.Breeland, A.Hitchens).

3-10-KC25 (8:12) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to J.Wilson. PENALTY on KC-F.Clark, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at KC25 – No Play.

3-5-KC20 (8:07) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to G.Kittle (M.Pennel).

4-5-KC20 (8:02) (Field Goal formation) R.Gould 38 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards in 5:58

SAN FRANCISCO 3, KANSAS CITY 0

Kansas City

M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-KC25 (7:57) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 34 for 9 yards (J.Ward; F.Warner).

2-1-KC34 (7:18) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams left guard to KC 36 for 2 yards (S.Day; D.Buckner).

1-10-KC36 (6:45) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 44 for 8 yards (J.Ward; K.Williams).

2-2-KC44 (6:03) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Dam.Williams. Penalty on KC-E.Fisher, Ineligible Downfield Pass, declined.

3-2-KC44 (5:57) (Shotgun) Dam.Williams left guard to KC 49 for 5 yards (F.Warner).

1-10-KC49 (5:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 42 for 9 yards (J.Tartt).

2-1-SF42 (4:47) Dam.Williams right guard to SF 28 for 14 yards (R.Sherman).

1-10-SF28 (4:06) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill pushed ob at SF 25 for 3 yards (F.Warner).

2-7-SF 25 (3:32) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to SF 14 for 11 yards (J.Ward). Penalty on SF-E.Mitchell, Defensive Offside, declined.

1-10-SF14 (3:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes sacked at SF 15 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).

2-11-SF15 (2:27) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.

3-11-SF15 (2:22) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to SF 3 for 12 yards (J.Ward). FUMBLES (J.Ward), ball out of bounds at SF 5.

4-1-SF5 (1:57) Direct snap to Dam.Williams. Dam.Williams up the middle to SF 1 for 4 yards.

1-G-SF1 (1:14) (Shotgun) D.Thompson left guard to SF 1 for no gain (A.Armstead).

2-G-SF1 (:35) C.Erving reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes right end for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-D.Colquitt.

Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards in 7:26

KANSAS CITY 7, SAN FRANCISCO 3

San Francisco

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-SF-25 (:31) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to E.Sanders to SF 43 for 18 yards (B.Breeland).

END QUARTER

KANSAS CITY 7, SAN FRANCISCO 3

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.