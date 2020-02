Super Bowl Drive Chart The Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers First Quarter Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up 1 13:55 7:57 5:58 Punt SF18 10 57 5 62 3 KC20 FG Second Quarter 2 0:31 14:08 1:23 Kickoff SF25 3 16 0 16 1 SF41 Inter 3 9:32 5:05 4:27 Kickoff SF20 7 80 0 80 6 KC15 TD 4 0:59 0:00 0:59 Punt SF20 4 24 -10 14 1 SF35 Half Third Quarter 5 15:00 9:29 5:31 Kickoff SF16 9 60 0 60 3 KC24 FG 6 5:23 2:35 2:48 Inter SF45 6 55 0 55 4 KC1 TDnt Fourth Quarter 7 11:57 8:53 3:04 Inter SF20 5 22 -5 17 1 SF37 Punt 8 6:13 5:10 1:03 Kickoff SF20 3 5 0 5 0 SF25 Punt 9 2:44 1:25 1:19 Kickoff SF15 7 32 -5 27 2 KC49 Downs 10 1:12 0:57 0:15 Kickoff SF25 2 0 0 0 0 SF25 Inter ___ Kansas City Chiefs First Quarter Time Time Time Ball Drive No. Yds. Yds Net 1st Last Given No Recd Lost Poss Obtain Began Ply Gain Pen Yds Dwn Scrm Up 1 15:00 13:55 1:05 Kickoff KC26 3 7 0 7 0 KC33 Punt 2 7:57 7:26 7:26 Kickoff KC25 15 75 0 75 6 SF1 TD Second Quarter 3 14:08 9:32 4:36 Inter KC44 9 43 0 43 2 SF13 FG 4 5:05 0:59 4:06 Kickoff KC19 7 30 0 30 3 KC49 Punt Third Quarter 5 9:29 5:23 4:06 Kickoff KC9 7 30 0 30 2 KC39 Inter Fourth Quarter 6 2:35 11:57 5:38 Kickoff KC25 12 52 0 52 4 SF23 Inter 7 8:53 6:13 2:40 Punt KC17 10 68 15 83 5 SF1 TD 8 5:10 2:44 2:26 Punt KC35 7 62 0 65 3 SF5 TD 9 1:25 1:12 0:13 Downs SF42 2 42 0 42 1 SF38 TD 10 0:57 0:00 0:57 Inter KC41 4 -15 0 -15 0 KC26 Downs ___ Time Of Possession Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total San Francisco 6:29 6:18 8:19 5:41 26:47 Kansas City 8:31 8:42 6:41 9:19 33:13 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.