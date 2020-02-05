Falcons’ Ben Steele promoted to tight ends coach

Atlanta Falcons offensive assistant Ben Steele has been promoted to tight ends coach. Steele replaces Mike Mularkey, who announced his…

Steele replaces Mike Mularkey, who announced his retirement on Jan. 9. The team announced Steele’s promotion on Wednesday.

Following five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Steele joined Atlanta coach Dan Quinn’s staff in 2019 and assisted Mularkey with the team’s tight ends. Steele helped coach tight end Austin Hooper, who set a career high with 75 receptions.

The 41-year-old Steele played for the Green Bay Packers from 2004-05.

Quinn says Steele’s promotion is “well earned” and that Steele “has had a positive impact on tight ends he has worked with, including our own.”

