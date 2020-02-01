Edgerrin James’ Career Statistics

Regular Season Rushing Receiving No. Yds. Avg TD No. Yds. Avg TD 1999 Indianapolis 369 1553 4.2 13 62 586…

Regular Season Rushing Receiving No. Yds. Avg TD No. Yds. Avg TD 1999 Indianapolis 369 1553 4.2 13 62 586 9.5 4 2000 Indianapolis 387 1709 4.4 13 63 594 9.4 5 2001 Indianapolis 151 662 4.4 3 24 193 8.0 0 2002 Indianapolis 277 989 3.6 2 61 354 5.8 1 2003 Indianapolis 310 1259 4.1 11 51 292 5.7 0 2004 Indianapolis 334 1548 4.6 9 51 483 9.5 0 2005 Indianapolis 360 1506 4.2 13 44 337 7.7 1 2006 Arizona 337 1159 3.4 6 38 217 5.7 0 2007 Arizona 324 1222 3.8 7 24 204 8.5 0 2008 Arizona 133 514 3.9 3 12 85 7.1 0 2009 Seattle 46 125 2.7 0 3 19 6.3 0 Total 3028 12246 4.0 80 433 3364 7.8 11

Postseason Rushing Receiving No. Yds. Avg TD No. Yds. Avg TD 1999 Indianapolis 20 56 2.8 0 1 8 8.0 0 2000 Indianapolis 21 107 5.1 0 3 33 11.0 0 2002 Indianapolis 9 14 1.6 0 2 9 4.5 0 2003 Indianapolis 62 281 4.6 3 8 66 8.3 0 2004 Indianapolis 32 102 3.2 1 9 80 8.9 0 2005 Indianapolis 13 56 4.3 1 5 26 5.2 0 2008 Arizona 61 236 3.9 1 7 62 8.9 0 Total 218 852 3.9 6 35 284 8.1 0

