Chiefs rally to beat 49ers…Mahomes is SB MVP…Hill provides game-changing catch

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions after scoring three touchdowns over the final…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions after scoring three touchdowns over the final 6:13 of a 31-20 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners led 20-10 until Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) engineered two drives that ended with short scoring passes to Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see) and Damien Williams. Williams finished with 104 yards rushing, including a 38-yard scoring burst that put the game out of reach.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl 54 after shaking off a pair of interceptions to lead their comeback win. Mahomes struggled with his accuracy for 3 ½ quarters before finishing 26 of 42 for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a first-quarter touchdown as Kansas City won the championship game for the second time in three appearances.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill made what proved to be the momentum changing catch of Sunday’s Super Bowl win over the 49ers. The Chiefs trailed by 10 and faced 3rd-and-15 in the fourth quarter when Hill got behind three defenders and grabbed a 44-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. The 49ers came in having allowed only eight completions this season on passes thrown more than 20 yards downfield.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City and head coach Andy Reid both ended decades of frustration by winning Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers. It’s the first championship for the Chiefs in 50 years, when Len Dawson helped them defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in Super Bowl 4. Reid entered the game as the winningest coach in NFL history without a Super Bowl triumph before getting one with his 222nd victory in his 21st season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The 49ers have become the third team in Super Bowl history to give up a 10-point lead in the second half, doing it in the last 6 ½ minutes of their 31-20 loss to the Chiefs. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has now had seven drives as a play-caller in the fourth quarter of Super Bowls, and his teams have four punts, two turnovers, one failed fourth down and only six first downs. Shanahan was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator when they coughed up a 28-3 in the second half of a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots three years ago.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.