AP NFL Defensive Player Voting

MIAMI (AP) — Voting for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England 21 Chandler Jones, Edge, Arizona 14 T.J. Watt, Edge, Pittsburgh s 10 Shaq Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay 2 Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota 1 Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo 1 Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles 1

