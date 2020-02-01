Home » NFL News » AP NFL Defensive Player Voting

AP NFL Defensive Player Voting

The Associated Press

February 1, 2020, 5:02 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Voting for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England 21
Chandler Jones, Edge, Arizona 14
T.J. Watt, Edge, Pittsburgh s 10
Shaq Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay 2
Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota 1
Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo 1
Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NFL News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up