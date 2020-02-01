AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

MIAMI (AP) — The voting for the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
|Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee
|16
|Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco
|15
|Darren Waller, TE, Oakland
|8
|Travis Frederick, C, Dallas
|6
|Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans
|1
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota
|1
|Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia
|1
|Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco
|1
|Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
|1
