AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

The Associated Press

February 1, 2020, 5:07 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The voting for the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee 16
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 15
Darren Waller, TE, Oakland 8
Travis Frederick, C, Dallas 6
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans 1
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota 1
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia 1
Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 1
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams 1

