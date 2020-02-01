AP NFL Coach of the Year

The NFL Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of the media:
2019 — John Harbaugh, Baltimore
2018 — Matt Nagy, Chicago
2017 — Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
2016 — Jason Garrett, Dallas
2015 — Ron Rivera, Carolina
2014 — Bruce Arians, Arizona
2013 — Ron Rivera, Carolina
2012 — x-Bruce Arians, Indianapolis
2011 — Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco
2010 — Bill Belichick, New England
2009 — Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati
2008 — Mike Smith, Atlanta
2007 — Bill Belichick, New England
2006 — Sean Payton, New Orleans
2005 — Lovie Smith, Chicago
2004 — Marty Schottenheimer, San Diego
2003 — Bill Belichick, New England
2002 — Andy Reid, Philadelphia
2001 — Dick Jauron, Chicago
2000 — Jim Haslett, New Orleans
1999 — Dick Vermeil, St. Louis
1998 — Dan Reeves, Atlanta
1997 — Jim Fassel, New York Giants
1996 — Dom Capers, Carolina
1995 — Ray Rhodes, Philadelphia
1994 — Bill Parcells, New England
1993 — Dan Reeves, New York Giants
1992 — Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh
1991 — Wayne Fontes, Detroit
1990 — Jimmy Johnson, Dallas
1989 — Lindy Infante, Green Bay
1988 — Mike Ditka, Chicago
1987 — Jim Mora, New Orleans
1986 — Bill Parcells, New York Giants
1985 — Mike Ditka, Chicago
1984 — Chuck Knox, Seattle
1983 — Joe Gibbs, Washington
1982 — Joe Gibbs, Washington
1981 — Bill Walsh, San Francisco
1980 — Chuck Knox, Buffalo
1979 — Jack Pardee, Washington
1978 — Jack Patera, Seattle
1977 — Red Miller, Denver
1976 — Forrest Gregg, Cleveland
1975 — Ted Marchibroda, Baltimore
1974 — Don Coryell, St. Louis
1973 — Chuck Knox, Los Angeles
1972 — Don Shula, Miami
1971 — George Allen, Washington
1970 — Paul Brown, Cincinnati
1969 — Bud Grant, Minnesota
1968 — Don Shula, Baltimore
1967 — George Allen, Los Angeles, and Don Shula, Baltimore
1966 — Tom Landry, Dallas
1965 — George Halas, Chicago
1964 — Don Shula, Baltimore
1963 — George Halas, Chicago
1962 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants
1961 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants
1960 — Buck Shaw, Philadelphia
1959 — Vince Lombardi, Green Bay
1958 — Weeb Ewbank, Baltimore
1957 — George Wilson, Detroit
x-served as interim coach for 12 games
