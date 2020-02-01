AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

MIAMI (AP) — The voting for the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in…

MIAMI (AP) — The voting for the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Greg Roman, Baltimore OC 41 Robert Saleh, San Francisco DC 3 Don Martindale, Baltimore DC 2 Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City DC 1 Mike Pettine, Green Bay DC 1 Joe Judge, New England WR 1 Arthur Smith, Tennessee OC 1

