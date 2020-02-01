Home » NFL News » AP NFL Assistant Coach…

AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

February 1, 2020, 5:32 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The voting for the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Greg Roman, Baltimore OC 41
Robert Saleh, San Francisco DC 3
Don Martindale, Baltimore DC 2
Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City DC 1
Mike Pettine, Green Bay DC 1
Joe Judge, New England WR 1
Arthur Smith, Tennessee OC 1

