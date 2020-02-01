AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

MIAMI (AP) — The voting for the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
|Greg Roman, Baltimore OC
|41
|Robert Saleh, San Francisco DC
|3
|Don Martindale, Baltimore DC
|2
|Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City DC
|1
|Mike Pettine, Green Bay DC
|1
|Joe Judge, New England WR
|1
|Arthur Smith, Tennessee OC
|1
