2020 Super Bowl Records

RECORDS SET Individual Most Rushing Yards, Game, Wide Receiver — 53, Deebo Samuel, San Francisco. Team RECORDS TIED Individual Most…

RECORDS SET Individual

Most Rushing Yards, Game, Wide Receiver — 53, Deebo Samuel, San Francisco.

Team RECORDS TIED Individual

Most Touchdowns, One Quarter — 2, Damien Williams, Kansas City.

Team

Most Points, Fourth Quarter — 21, Kansas City.

Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Team — 0, Kansas City.

Fewest Punt Return Yards, Game, Both Teams — 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Both Teams — 0, Kansas City vs. San Francisco

Most Fourth Down Conversions, Game, Team — 2, Kansas City

NOTABLES

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City is the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP (24 years, 138 days old).

Mahomes is the youngest player to ever win an NFL MVP Award and a Super Bowl, surpassing Cowboys great Emmitt Smith (24 years, 233 days).

Kansas City is the 13th team with multiple Super Bowl victories.

The AFC is tied with the NFC in Super Bowl victories at 27-27.

This is the 30th time that the Super Bowl MVP has been a quarterback (22nd different).

