Vikings-49ers Preview Capsule

MINNESOTA (11-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (13-3) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC OPENING LINE — 49ers by 8 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

MINNESOTA (11-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (13-3)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 9-7, San Francisco 9-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Tied 23-23-1

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat 49ers 24-16, Sept. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Saints 26-20 in OT; 49ers had bye, beat Seahawks 26-21 on Dec. 29

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 8, 49ers No. 3

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (6), PASS (23).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (13), PASS (15).

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (17), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Niners won four of five in series in playoffs with San Francisco winning 38-22 in divisional round following 1997 season. … Vikings’ lone postseason win in series came in 1987 season when they followed up victory at New Orleans in wild-card round with 36-24 upset against top-seeded 49ers at Candlestick Park. … Since that win, Vikings lost nine of past 10 trips to San Francisco. … Minnesota tries to become ninth team to win back-to-back playoff games vs. teams with 13-plus wins in regular season. … Vikings last won two playoff games in same season in 1987 with wins vs. Saints, 49ers before loss to Washington in NFC title game. … Kirk Cousins was 11th QB to start and win playoff game for Vikings, tied with Rams for most in NFL since 1950. … Minnesota finished fourth in NFL with 31 takeaways, tied for fifth with 48 sacks. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has failed to rush for 100 yards in eight straight games after reaching mark five times in his first seven games this season. … Minnesota S Anthony Harris tied for NFL lead with six INTs in regular season. Harris also had one in wild-card round. … Vikings allowed TDs on 43.8% of red-zone trips, second-best rate in league. … Vikings allowed 62.2 passer rating on throws to tight ends, 25 points better than next-best team, according to SportRadar. … Niners All-Pro TE George Kittle ranks second in NFL with 2,430 yards receiving past two years, third with 173 catches. … Niners playing first playoff game since losing NFC title game at Seattle following 2013 season. … This is first 49ers playoff game at Levi’s Stadium. … QB Jimmy Garoppolo had worst career start in season opener at Minnesota last season for 49ers, throwing three INTs, having career-low 45.1 rating. … Garoppolo’s 18 turnovers this season most of any player in postseason. … San Francisco allowed league-low 169.2 yards passing per game, lowest mark in NFL since 2009 Jets gave up 153.7. … Niners averaged league-high 6.65 yards per play on first down. … RB Raheem Mostert has TD runs in six straight games, tied for second-longest streak in 49ers history to Joe Perry’s seven-gamer in 1953-54. … Mostert’s 5.64 yards per carry led all RBs this season and was most for San Francisco RB since Perry’s 6.06 in 1958. … Niners led NFL this season with 2,280 yards from scrimmage, 24 TDs from undrafted players. No other team had more than 13 TDs from undrafted players.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.