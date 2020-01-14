Top draft choices Murray, Bosa make All-Rookie Team

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa, the top two selections in last year’s NFL draft,…

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray and San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa, the top two selections in last year’s NFL draft, have made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Also on the PFWA squad announced Tuesday are first-round selections Oakland running back Josh Jacobs; Denver tight end Noah Fant; Houston tackle Tytus Howard; defensive linemen Josh Allen of Jacksonville, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, and Ed Oliver of Buffalo; linebackers Devin Bush of Pittsburgh and Devin White of Tampa Bay; and safety Darnell Savage of Green Bay.

New Orleans led the PFWA balloting with three members of the team: center Erik McCoy, cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and punt returner Deonte Harris. In all 18 teams are represented among the 27 players selected.

The roster:

QB – Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

RB – Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

WR – A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans; Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins

TE – Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

C – Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

G – Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers; Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos

T – Tytus Howard, Houston Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defense

DL – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

LB – Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S – Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers; Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK – Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns

P – Jamie Gillan, Cleveland Browns

KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

ST – Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers

