Super Bowl Ticket Prices The Associated Press

2020_$5,000 to $1,000 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Fla. 2019_$5,000 to $1,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 2018_$2,800 to $900 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis 2017_$2,500 to $500 NRG Stadium, Houston 2016_$2,500 to $500 Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. 2015_$2,000 to $500 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. 2014_$1,500 to $800 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. 2013_$1,250 to $650 Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans 2012_$1,200 to $600 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis 2011_$1,200 to $600 Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas 2010_$1,000 to $500 Sun Life Stadium, Miami 2009_$1,000 to $500 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. 2008_$900, $700 U. of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. 2007_$700, $600 Dolphin Stadium, Miami 2006_$700, $600 Ford Field, Detroit 2005_$600, $500 ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. 2004_$600, $500, $400 Reliant Stadium, Houston 2003_$500, $400 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego 2002_$400 Superdome, New Orleans 2001_$325 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. 2000_$325 Georgia Dome, Atlanta 1999_$325 Pro Player Stadium, Miami 1998_$275 Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego 1997_$275 Superdome, New Orleans 1996_$350, $250, $200 Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. 1995_$200 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami 1994_$175 Georgia Dome, Atlanta 1993_$175 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. 1992_$150 Metrodome, Minneapolis 1991_$150 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium 1990_$125 Superdome, New Orleans 1989_$100 Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami 1988_$100 Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego 1987_$75 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. 1986_$75 Superdome, New Orleans 1985_$60 Stanford (Calif.) Stadium 1984_$60 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium 1983_$40 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. 1982_$40 Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich. 1981_$40 Superdome, New Orleans 1980_$30 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. 1979_$30 Orange Bowl, Miami 1978_$30 Superdome, New Orleans 1977_$20 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. 1976_$20 Orange Bowl, Miami 1975_$20 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans 1974_$15 Rice Stadium, Houston 1973_$15 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles 1972_$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans 1971_$15 Orange Bowl, Miami 1970_$15 Tulane Stadium, New Orleans 1969_$12 Orange Bowl, Miami 1968_$12 Orange Bowl, Miami 1967_$12, $10, $6 Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles