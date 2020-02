The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl injury report, as provided by the league:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — 49ERS: No injuries reported. CHIEFS: No injuries reported.

