Super Bowl Appearances

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 2:09 PM

New England 11
Dallas 8
Denver 8
Pittsburgh 8
San Francisco 7
Green Bay 5
Miami 5
N.Y. Giants 5
Oakland-LA Raiders 5
Washington 5
Buffalo 4
Indianapolis-Baltimore 4
Minnesota 4
St. Louis-L.A. Rams 4
Kansas City 3
Philadelphia 3
Seattle 3
Atlanta 2
Baltimore 2
Carolina 2
Chicago 2
Cincinnati 2
Arizona 1
New Orleans 1
N.Y. Jets 1
San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 1
Tennessee 1
Cleveland 0
Detroit 0
Jacksonville 0
Houston 0

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

