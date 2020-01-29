San Francisco 49ers

Statistics after 16 games COMP AVG TD INT PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE…

Statistics after 16 games COMP AVG TD INT PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE Garoppolo 476 329 69.1 3978 8.36 27 5.7 13 2.7 75t 102.0 Sanders 1 1 100.0 35 35.0 1 100.0 0 0.0 35t 158.3 Pettis 1 1 100.0 16 16.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 16 118.8 TEAM 478 331 69.2 3792 8.43 28 5.9 13 2.7 75t 103.0 OPPONENTS 519 318 61.3 2707 5.92 23 4.4 12 2.3 88t 83.0

RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD Mostert 137 772 5.6 41t 8 Breida 123 623 5.1 83t 1 Coleman 137 544 4.0 48t 6 Samuel 14 159 11.4 31 3 Wilson 27 105 3.9 25 4 Garoppolo 46 62 1.3 11 1 Kittle 5 22 4.4 18 0 Goodwin 1 15 15.0 15 0 Juszczyk 3 7 2.3 6 0 James 2 -1 -0.5 0 0 Mullens 3 -3 -1.0 -1 0 TEAM 498 2305 4.6 83t 23 OPPONENTS 401 1802 4.5 40t 11

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Kittle 85 1053 12.4 61t 5 Samuel 57 802 14.1 42t 3 Sanders 36 502 13.9 75t 3 Bourne 30 358 11.9 30 5 Coleman 21 180 8.6 37 1 Juszczyk 20 239 12.0 49 1 Breida 19 120 6.3 17 1 Dwelley 15 91 6.1 25 2 Mostert 14 180 12.9 39t 2 Goodwin 12 186 15.5 38t 1 Pettis 11 109 9.9 21t 2 James 6 165 27.5 57 1 Wilson 3 34 11.3 25t 1 Toilolo 2 10 5.0 8 0 TEAM 331 4029 12.2 75t 28 OPPONENTS 318 3074 9.7 88t 23

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Sherman 3 65 21.7 31t 1 Williams 2 53 26.5 49 0 Greenlaw 1 47 47.0 47 0 Bosa 1 46 46.0 46 0 Warner 1 46 46.0 46t 1 Witherspoon 1 25 25.0 25t 1 Moseley 1 3 3.0 3 0 Nzeocha 1 1 1.0 1 0 Alexander 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 12 286 23.8 49 3 OPPONENTS 13 215 16.5 48 1

SACKS NO. Armstead 10.0 Bosa 9.0 Buckner 7.5 Ford 6.5 Blair 3.0 Warner 3.0 Jones 2.0 Thomas 2.0 Day 1.0 Greenlaw 1.0 Ward 1.0 Williams 1.0 Alexander 0.5 Tartt 0.5 TEAM 48.0 OPPONENTS 36.0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Wishnowsky 52 2333 44.9 41.6 23 65 0 TEAM 52 2333 44.9 41.6 23 65 0 OPPONENTS 75 3555 47.4 42.3 20 71 0

PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD James 33 264 8.0 32 0 TEAM 33 264 8.0 32 0 OPPONENTS 23 131 5.7 25 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD James 20 428 21.4 81 0 Mostert 0 -19 0.0 -19 0 TEAM 20 409 20.4 81 0 OPPONENTS 481046 21.8 51 0

OFF. DEF. FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC. Armstead 0 0 1 Blair 0 0 1 Bosa 0 0 2 Breida 2 0 0 Buckner 0 0 4 Coleman 0 2 0 Garland 1 0 0 Garoppolo 10 3 0 Harris 0 0 1 James 1 0 0 Juszczyk 0 0 1 Kittle 1 1 0 Mostert 2 1 1 Reed 0 0 1 Samuel 2 1 0 Tartt 0 0 2 Taylor 0 0 1 TEAM 19 8 15 OPPONENTS 28 11 10

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 106 135 112 126 0 479 OPPONENTS 66 75 76 90 3 310

TOUCHDOWNS LONG SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT Gould 0 0 0 0 41 42 23 31 47 0 110 Mostert 10 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 60 Coleman 7 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Samuel 6 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 38 Bourne 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kittle 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Wilson 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 McLaughlin 0 0 0 0 8 8 7 8 48 0 29 Sanders 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Breida 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Dwelley 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Pettis 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Garoppolo 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Buckner 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Goodwin 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 James 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Juszczyk 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Reed 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sherman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Warner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Witherspoon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 TEAM 56 23 28 2 49 50 30 39 48 0 426 OPPONENTS 37 11 23 2 29 30 17 20 55 1 275

FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+ McLaughlin 0/ 0 2/ 2 1/ 1 3/ 4 0/ 0 Gould 0/ 0 9/ 9 8/10 6/ 8 0/ 4 TEAM 0/ 0 11/11 9/11 9/12 0/ 4 OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 5/ 6 8/ 8 2/ 4

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.