San Francisco 49ers Game Stats

A game-by-game summary recap of the San Francisco 49ers:
|Game 1
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|14
|11—31
|Tampa Bay
|0
|7
|7
|3—17
|First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 29, 11:08.
|Second Quarter
TB_Hargreaves 15 interception return (Gay kick), 8:41.
SF_FG Gould 36, 2:55.
|Third Quarter
SF_James 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:31.
SF_Sherman 31 interception return (Gould kick), 11:44.
TB_Godwin 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 5:43.
|Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Gay 31, 4:47.
SF_FG Gould 47, 2:17.
SF_Witherspoon 25 interception return (Samuel pass from Garoppolo), 2:01.
A_55,976.
___
|SF
|TB
|First downs
|17
|21
|Total Net Yards
|256
|295
|Rushes-yards
|32-98
|26-121
|Passing
|158
|174
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-60
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-57
|1-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-27-1
|20-36-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-20
|Punts
|2-45.5
|2-21.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-87
|8-87
|Time of Possession
|30:04
|29:56
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 9-40, Breida 15-37, Coleman 6-23, Garoppolo 2-(minus 2). Tampa Bay, R.Jones 13-75, Barber 8-33, Winston 5-13.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-27-1-166. Tampa Bay, Winston 20-36-3-194.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 8-54, Samuel 3-17, Coleman 2-33, James 1-39, Bourne 1-9, Pettis 1-7, Goodwin 1-7, Mostert 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 4-33, Howard 4-32, Godwin 3-53, M.Evans 2-28, Barber 2-12, Perriman 2-10, Brate 2-8, R.Jones 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 57.
___
|Game 2
|San Francisco
|14
|10
|10
|7—41
|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|0
|7—17
|First Quarter
SF_Goodwin 38 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:21.
Cin_Eifert 1 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:43.
SF_Mostert 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 2:36.
|Second Quarter
SF_J.Wilson 2 run (Gould kick), 10:09.
Cin_FG Bullock 37, 6:57.
SF_FG Gould 33, :02.
|Third Quarter
SF_Samuel 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:10.
SF_FG Gould 38, 4:34.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_J.Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), 14:56.
Cin_Ross 66 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :45.
A_50,666.
___
|SF
|Cin
|First downs
|27
|14
|Total Net Yards
|572
|316
|Rushes-yards
|42-259
|19-25
|Passing
|313
|291
|Punt Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|5-114
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-1
|26-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-20
|Punts
|2-37.5
|5-45.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-75
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|32:19
|27:41
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 12-121, Mostert 13-83, J.Wilson 10-34, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 2-7, Juszczyk 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 11-17, Bernard 6-6, Dalton 2-2.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-1-297, Pettis 1-1-0-16. Cincinnati, Dalton 26-42-1-311.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-87, Goodwin 3-77, Mostert 3-68, Kittle 3-54, Breida 1-11, James 1-7, Juszczyk 1-5, Bourne 1-4. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-122, Ross 4-112, Mixon 3-10, Eifert 3-9, Sample 2-25, Erickson 1-14, Bernard 1-7, Tate 1-6, Willis 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 39. Cincinnati, Bullock 52.
___
|Game 3
|Pittsburgh
|6
|0
|7
|7—20
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|14
|7—24
|First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 46, 11:47.
Pit_FG Boswell 26, 2:04.
|Second Quarter
SF_FG Gould 24, 6:45.
|Third Quarter
SF_Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:17.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 76 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:42.
SF_Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), :56.
|Fourth Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 39 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:22.
SF_Pettis 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:15.
A_69,439.
___
|Pit
|SF
|First downs
|11
|26
|Total Net Yards
|239
|436
|Rushes-yards
|22-79
|40-168
|Passing
|160
|268
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|5-53
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-21
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-27-1
|23-32-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-9
|Punts
|6-52.3
|3-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|5-71
|Time of Possession
|23:43
|36:17
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 13-43, Rudolph 4-15, Holton 1-9, D.Johnson 1-6, Snell 3-6. San Francisco, Mostert 12-79, Breida 14-68, Wilson 8-18, Garoppolo 6-3.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 14-27-1-174. San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-32-2-277.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Conner 4-14, Smith-Schuster 3-81, D.Johnson 3-52, Washington 2-14, McDonald 1-10, Grimble 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-57, Pettis 4-20, Juszczyk 3-51, Samuel 3-44, Goodwin 2-41, James 2-22, Breida 2-20, Bourne 1-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
|Game 4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|0
|0—
|3
|San Francisco
|14
|7
|7
|3—31
|First Quarter
SF_Breida 83 run (Gould kick), 13:17.
SF_Breida 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:26.
|Second Quarter
Cle_FG Seibert 30, 11:22.
SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:54.
|Third Quarter
SF_Kittle 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:37.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 44, 5:08.
A_70,042.
___
|Cle
|SF
|First downs
|9
|22
|Total Net Yards
|180
|446
|Rushes-yards
|18-102
|40-275
|Passing
|78
|171
|Punt Returns
|1-(minu
|1-32
|Kickoff Returns
|3-64
|1-4
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-62
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-24-2
|20-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-42
|2-10
|Punts
|7-56.7
|4-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|22:17
|37:43
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-87, Beckham 2-15. San Francisco, Breida 11-114, Coleman 16-97, Mostert 7-34, Kittle 1-18, Goodwin 1-15, Garoppolo 4-(minus 3).
PASSING_Cleveland, Beckham 1-1-0-20, Mayfield 8-22-2-100, Gilbert 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-29-0-181.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 4-75, Beckham 2-27, Chubb 1-12, D’.Johnson 1-6, D.Harris 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-70, Goodwin 3-41, Breida 3-15, Bourne 2-24, Juszczyk 2-20, Dwelley 2-(minus 3), Pettis 1-11, Samuel 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 47, Gould 52.
___
|Game 5
|San Francisco
|7
|0
|10
|3—20
|L.A. Rams
|7
|0
|0
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
La_Woods 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:17.
SF_Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 3:39.
|Third Quarter
SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 12:50.
SF_FG Gould 25, 4:58.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 34, 12:03.
A_75,695.
___
|SF
|La
|First downs
|22
|10
|Total Net Yards
|331
|165
|Rushes-yards
|41-99
|22-109
|Passing
|232
|56
|Punt Returns
|3-38
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|3-74
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-33-1
|13-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|4-22
|Punts
|4-39.8
|5-53.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|8-59
|Time of Possession
|38:52
|21:08
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Coleman 18-45, Breida 13-36, Mostert 4-13, Garoppolo 5-4, Samuel 1-1. Los Angeles, Brown 11-40, Henderson 6-39, Woods 2-16, Cooks 2-14, Goff 1-0.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 24-33-1-243. Los Angeles, Goff 13-24-0-78.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 8-103, Breida 4-27, Pettis 3-45, Samuel 3-18, Coleman 2-16, Goodwin 2-15, Bourne 1-11, Toilolo 1-8. Los Angeles, Kupp 4-17, Higbee 3-25, Cooks 3-18, Everett 2-9, Henderson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 55.
___
|Game 6
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|3
|6—9
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0—0
|Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 28, 5:28.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 22, 9:03.
SF_FG Gould 29, :23.
A_61,459.
___
|SF
|Was
|First downs
|17
|10
|Total Net Yards
|283
|154
|Rushes-yards
|39-137
|26-104
|Passing
|146
|50
|Punt Returns
|2-30
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-21-1
|9-12-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-5
|3-27
|Punts
|2-47.0
|4-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|7-47
|Time of Possession
|33:24
|26:36
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Coleman 20-62, Breida 8-35, Garoppolo 4-20, Wilson 5-20, Kittle 2-0. Washington, Peterson 20-81, Smallwood 5-23, Sims 1-0.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 12-21-1-151. Washington, Keenum 9-12-0-77.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Bourne 3-69, Kittle 3-38, Coleman 2-(minus 1), James 1-40, Dwelley 1-2, Toilolo 1-2, Breida 1-1. Washington, Sims 3-5, Quinn 2-30, Sprinkle 2-13, Smallwood 1-18, McLaurin 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 45. Washington, Hopkins 39.
___
|Game 7
|Carolina
|3
|0
|10
|0—13
|San Francisco
|14
|13
|14
|10—51
|First Quarter
SF_Sanders 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:14.
Car_FG Slye 41, 4:23.
SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:09.
|Second Quarter
SF_Coleman 10 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:43.
SF_Coleman 48 run (pass failed), 1:53.
|Third Quarter
Car_safety, 12:43.
Car_McCaffrey 40 run (McCaffrey run), 11:15.
SF_D.Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 7:15.
SF_Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), :29.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 20, 12:52.
SF_Mostert 41 run (Gould kick), 6:16.
A_69,083.
___
|Car
|SF
|First downs
|12
|24
|Total Net Yards
|230
|388
|Rushes-yards
|19-130
|38-232
|Passing
|100
|156
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|6-49
|Kickoff Returns
|7-147
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|3-70
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-37-3
|18-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-58
|3-19
|Punts
|7-44.7
|3-40.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-70
|4-31
|Time of Possession
|26:59
|33:01
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 14-117, Scarlett 4-9, Bonnafon 1-4. San Francisco, Coleman 11-105, Mostert 9-60, Breida 11-35, D.Samuel 2-29, Wilson 2-6, Mullens 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Carolina, Allen 19-37-3-158. San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-1-175.
RECEIVING_Carolina, D.Moore 5-38, C.Samuel 4-46, McCaffrey 4-38, Olsen 2-13, Wright 2-12, White 1-8, Bonnafon 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-86, Sanders 4-25, D.Samuel 3-19, Coleman 2-13, Breida 1-15, Bourne 1-12, Pettis 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
|Game 8
|San Francisco
|7
|14
|7
|0—28
|Arizona
|7
|0
|7
|11—25
|First Quarter
Ari_Drake 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:11.
SF_Kittle 30 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :04.
|Second Quarter
SF_Bourne 7 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:58.
SF_Sanders 1 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :00.
|Third Quarter
Ari_K.Johnson 9 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 9:01.
SF_Pettis 21 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:55.
|Fourth Quarter
Ari_FG Gonzalez 36, 9:24.
Ari_Isabella 88 pass from K.Murray (Drake pass from K.Murray), 4:53.
A_60,986.
___
|SF
|Ari
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|411
|357
|Rushes-yards
|31-101
|23-153
|Passing
|310
|204
|Punt Returns
|3-25
|3-17
|Kickoff Returns
|4-70
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-37-0
|17-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-37
|Punts
|5-46.2
|5-50.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-75
|9-65
|Time of Possession
|34:31
|25:29
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 15-78, Coleman 12-23, Garoppolo 3-2, Mostert 1-(minus 2). Arizona, Drake 15-110, K.Murray 5-34, Kirk 1-8, Morris 1-4, Zenner 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 28-37-0-317. Arizona, K.Murray 17-24-0-241.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Sanders 7-112, Kittle 6-79, Samuel 4-40, Dwelley 4-29, Breida 2-14, Coleman 2-13, Pettis 1-21, Bourne 1-7, Wilson 1-2. Arizona, Drake 4-52, Fitzgerald 4-38, K.Johnson 2-22, Cooper 2-15, Kirk 2-8, Isabella 1-88, M.Williams 1-12, Clay 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
|Game 9
|Seattle
|0
|7
|14
|3
|3—27
|San Francisco
|10
|0
|0
|14
|0—24
|First Quarter
SF_FG McLaughlin 43, 8:19.
SF_Bourne 10 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), 2:03.
|Second Quarter
Sea_Clowney 10 fumble return (Myers kick), 2:51.
|Third Quarter
Sea_Hollister 3 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 4:37.
Sea_Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 1:42.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_Buckner 12 fumble return (Bourne pass from Garoppolo), 12:01.
SF_FG McLaughlin 39, 6:17.
Sea_FG Myers 46, 1:45.
SF_FG McLaughlin 47, :01.
|Overtime
Sea_FG Myers 42, :00.
A_71,404.
___
|Sea
|SF
|First downs
|19
|21
|Total Net Yards
|336
|302
|Rushes-yards
|34-147
|27-87
|Passing
|189
|215
|Punt Returns
|2-24
|3-2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-43
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-44
|1-47
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-34-1
|24-46-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-43
|5-33
|Punts
|7-43.1
|5-46.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-3
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|9-75
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|35:19
|34:41
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 25-89, R.Wilson 6-53, Lockett 1-3, Penny 2-2. San Francisco, Coleman 9-40, Mostert 6-28, Breida 10-18, Garoppolo 2-1.
PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 24-34-1-232. San Francisco, Garoppolo 24-46-1-248.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Hollister 8-62, Metcalf 6-70, Lockett 3-26, Carson 3-12, Turner 2-35, Gordon 2-27. San Francisco, Samuel 8-112, Bourne 4-42, Coleman 4-32, Dwelley 3-24, Sanders 2-24, Breida 2-7, Mostert 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, McLaughlin 47.
