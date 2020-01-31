San Francisco 49ers Game Stats

A game-by-game summary recap of the San Francisco 49ers: Game 1 San Francisco 3 3 14 11—31 Tampa Bay 0…

A game-by-game summary recap of the San Francisco 49ers:

Game 1 San Francisco 3 3 14 11—31 Tampa Bay 0 7 7 3—17 First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 29, 11:08.

Second Quarter

TB_Hargreaves 15 interception return (Gay kick), 8:41.

SF_FG Gould 36, 2:55.

Third Quarter

SF_James 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:31.

SF_Sherman 31 interception return (Gould kick), 11:44.

TB_Godwin 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 5:43.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Gay 31, 4:47.

SF_FG Gould 47, 2:17.

SF_Witherspoon 25 interception return (Samuel pass from Garoppolo), 2:01.

A_55,976.

___

SF TB First downs 17 21 Total Net Yards 256 295 Rushes-yards 32-98 26-121 Passing 158 174 Punt Returns 0-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-60 Interceptions Ret. 3-57 1-15 Comp-Att-Int 18-27-1 20-36-3 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-20 Punts 2-45.5 2-21.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1 Penalties-Yards 11-87 8-87 Time of Possession 30:04 29:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 9-40, Breida 15-37, Coleman 6-23, Garoppolo 2-(minus 2). Tampa Bay, R.Jones 13-75, Barber 8-33, Winston 5-13.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-27-1-166. Tampa Bay, Winston 20-36-3-194.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 8-54, Samuel 3-17, Coleman 2-33, James 1-39, Bourne 1-9, Pettis 1-7, Goodwin 1-7, Mostert 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 4-33, Howard 4-32, Godwin 3-53, M.Evans 2-28, Barber 2-12, Perriman 2-10, Brate 2-8, R.Jones 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 57.

___

Game 2 San Francisco 14 10 10 7—41 Cincinnati 7 3 0 7—17 First Quarter

SF_Goodwin 38 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:21.

Cin_Eifert 1 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:43.

SF_Mostert 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 2:36.

Second Quarter

SF_J.Wilson 2 run (Gould kick), 10:09.

Cin_FG Bullock 37, 6:57.

SF_FG Gould 33, :02.

Third Quarter

SF_Samuel 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:10.

SF_FG Gould 38, 4:34.

Fourth Quarter

SF_J.Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), 14:56.

Cin_Ross 66 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :45.

A_50,666.

___

SF Cin First downs 27 14 Total Net Yards 572 316 Rushes-yards 42-259 19-25 Passing 313 291 Punt Returns 2-4 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-13 5-114 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-19 Comp-Att-Int 18-26-1 26-42-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-20 Punts 2-37.5 5-45.2 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-75 7-60 Time of Possession 32:19 27:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 12-121, Mostert 13-83, J.Wilson 10-34, Garoppolo 4-8, Samuel 2-7, Juszczyk 1-6. Cincinnati, Mixon 11-17, Bernard 6-6, Dalton 2-2.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-1-297, Pettis 1-1-0-16. Cincinnati, Dalton 26-42-1-311.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-87, Goodwin 3-77, Mostert 3-68, Kittle 3-54, Breida 1-11, James 1-7, Juszczyk 1-5, Bourne 1-4. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-122, Ross 4-112, Mixon 3-10, Eifert 3-9, Sample 2-25, Erickson 1-14, Bernard 1-7, Tate 1-6, Willis 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 39. Cincinnati, Bullock 52.

___

Game 3 Pittsburgh 6 0 7 7—20 San Francisco 0 3 14 7—24 First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 46, 11:47.

Pit_FG Boswell 26, 2:04.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 24, 6:45.

Third Quarter

SF_Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:17.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 76 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 5:42.

SF_Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), :56.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 39 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:22.

SF_Pettis 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 1:15.

A_69,439.

___

Pit SF First downs 11 26 Total Net Yards 239 436 Rushes-yards 22-79 40-168 Passing 160 268 Punt Returns 1-0 5-53 Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-48 Interceptions Ret. 2-21 1-4 Comp-Att-Int 14-27-1 23-32-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-9 Punts 6-52.3 3-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-3 Penalties-Yards 6-42 5-71 Time of Possession 23:43 36:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Conner 13-43, Rudolph 4-15, Holton 1-9, D.Johnson 1-6, Snell 3-6. San Francisco, Mostert 12-79, Breida 14-68, Wilson 8-18, Garoppolo 6-3.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Rudolph 14-27-1-174. San Francisco, Garoppolo 23-32-2-277.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Conner 4-14, Smith-Schuster 3-81, D.Johnson 3-52, Washington 2-14, McDonald 1-10, Grimble 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-57, Pettis 4-20, Juszczyk 3-51, Samuel 3-44, Goodwin 2-41, James 2-22, Breida 2-20, Bourne 1-22.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

Game 4 Cleveland 0 3 0 0— 3 San Francisco 14 7 7 3—31 First Quarter

SF_Breida 83 run (Gould kick), 13:17.

SF_Breida 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:26.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG Seibert 30, 11:22.

SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:54.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:37.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 44, 5:08.

A_70,042.

___

Cle SF First downs 9 22 Total Net Yards 180 446 Rushes-yards 18-102 40-275 Passing 78 171 Punt Returns 1-(minu 1-32 Kickoff Returns 3-64 1-4 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-62 Comp-Att-Int 9-24-2 20-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-42 2-10 Punts 7-56.7 4-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-34 Time of Possession 22:17 37:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 16-87, Beckham 2-15. San Francisco, Breida 11-114, Coleman 16-97, Mostert 7-34, Kittle 1-18, Goodwin 1-15, Garoppolo 4-(minus 3).

PASSING_Cleveland, Beckham 1-1-0-20, Mayfield 8-22-2-100, Gilbert 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-29-0-181.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 4-75, Beckham 2-27, Chubb 1-12, D’.Johnson 1-6, D.Harris 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-70, Goodwin 3-41, Breida 3-15, Bourne 2-24, Juszczyk 2-20, Dwelley 2-(minus 3), Pettis 1-11, Samuel 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 47, Gould 52.

___

Game 5 San Francisco 7 0 10 3—20 L.A. Rams 7 0 0 0— 7 First Quarter

La_Woods 8 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:17.

SF_Coleman 2 run (Gould kick), 3:39.

Third Quarter

SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 12:50.

SF_FG Gould 25, 4:58.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 34, 12:03.

A_75,695.

___

SF La First downs 22 10 Total Net Yards 331 165 Rushes-yards 41-99 22-109 Passing 232 56 Punt Returns 3-38 1-8 Kickoff Returns 1-18 3-74 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-33-1 13-24-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 4-22 Punts 4-39.8 5-53.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-30 8-59 Time of Possession 38:52 21:08

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Coleman 18-45, Breida 13-36, Mostert 4-13, Garoppolo 5-4, Samuel 1-1. Los Angeles, Brown 11-40, Henderson 6-39, Woods 2-16, Cooks 2-14, Goff 1-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 24-33-1-243. Los Angeles, Goff 13-24-0-78.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 8-103, Breida 4-27, Pettis 3-45, Samuel 3-18, Coleman 2-16, Goodwin 2-15, Bourne 1-11, Toilolo 1-8. Los Angeles, Kupp 4-17, Higbee 3-25, Cooks 3-18, Everett 2-9, Henderson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 55.

___

Game 6 San Francisco 0 0 3 6—9 Washington 0 0 0 0—0 Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 28, 5:28.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 22, 9:03.

SF_FG Gould 29, :23.

A_61,459.

___

SF Was First downs 17 10 Total Net Yards 283 154 Rushes-yards 39-137 26-104 Passing 146 50 Punt Returns 2-30 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-63 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-33 Comp-Att-Int 12-21-1 9-12-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-5 3-27 Punts 2-47.0 4-49.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 2-20 7-47 Time of Possession 33:24 26:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Coleman 20-62, Breida 8-35, Garoppolo 4-20, Wilson 5-20, Kittle 2-0. Washington, Peterson 20-81, Smallwood 5-23, Sims 1-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 12-21-1-151. Washington, Keenum 9-12-0-77.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Bourne 3-69, Kittle 3-38, Coleman 2-(minus 1), James 1-40, Dwelley 1-2, Toilolo 1-2, Breida 1-1. Washington, Sims 3-5, Quinn 2-30, Sprinkle 2-13, Smallwood 1-18, McLaurin 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 45. Washington, Hopkins 39.

___

Game 7 Carolina 3 0 10 0—13 San Francisco 14 13 14 10—51 First Quarter

SF_Sanders 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:14.

Car_FG Slye 41, 4:23.

SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:09.

Second Quarter

SF_Coleman 10 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:43.

SF_Coleman 48 run (pass failed), 1:53.

Third Quarter

Car_safety, 12:43.

Car_McCaffrey 40 run (McCaffrey run), 11:15.

SF_D.Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 7:15.

SF_Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), :29.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 20, 12:52.

SF_Mostert 41 run (Gould kick), 6:16.

A_69,083.

___

Car SF First downs 12 24 Total Net Yards 230 388 Rushes-yards 19-130 38-232 Passing 100 156 Punt Returns 1-0 6-49 Kickoff Returns 7-147 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-1 3-70 Comp-Att-Int 19-37-3 18-22-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 7-58 3-19 Punts 7-44.7 3-40.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-70 4-31 Time of Possession 26:59 33:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 14-117, Scarlett 4-9, Bonnafon 1-4. San Francisco, Coleman 11-105, Mostert 9-60, Breida 11-35, D.Samuel 2-29, Wilson 2-6, Mullens 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Carolina, Allen 19-37-3-158. San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-1-175.

RECEIVING_Carolina, D.Moore 5-38, C.Samuel 4-46, McCaffrey 4-38, Olsen 2-13, Wright 2-12, White 1-8, Bonnafon 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-86, Sanders 4-25, D.Samuel 3-19, Coleman 2-13, Breida 1-15, Bourne 1-12, Pettis 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

Game 8 San Francisco 7 14 7 0—28 Arizona 7 0 7 11—25 First Quarter

Ari_Drake 4 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:11.

SF_Kittle 30 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :04.

Second Quarter

SF_Bourne 7 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:58.

SF_Sanders 1 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :00.

Third Quarter

Ari_K.Johnson 9 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 9:01.

SF_Pettis 21 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 5:55.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 36, 9:24.

Ari_Isabella 88 pass from K.Murray (Drake pass from K.Murray), 4:53.

A_60,986.

___

SF Ari First downs 21 19 Total Net Yards 411 357 Rushes-yards 31-101 23-153 Passing 310 204 Punt Returns 3-25 3-17 Kickoff Returns 4-70 3-55 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 28-37-0 17-24-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 3-37 Punts 5-46.2 5-50.6 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-75 9-65 Time of Possession 34:31 25:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Breida 15-78, Coleman 12-23, Garoppolo 3-2, Mostert 1-(minus 2). Arizona, Drake 15-110, K.Murray 5-34, Kirk 1-8, Morris 1-4, Zenner 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 28-37-0-317. Arizona, K.Murray 17-24-0-241.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Sanders 7-112, Kittle 6-79, Samuel 4-40, Dwelley 4-29, Breida 2-14, Coleman 2-13, Pettis 1-21, Bourne 1-7, Wilson 1-2. Arizona, Drake 4-52, Fitzgerald 4-38, K.Johnson 2-22, Cooper 2-15, Kirk 2-8, Isabella 1-88, M.Williams 1-12, Clay 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

Game 9 Seattle 0 7 14 3 3—27 San Francisco 10 0 0 14 0—24 First Quarter

SF_FG McLaughlin 43, 8:19.

SF_Bourne 10 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), 2:03.

Second Quarter

Sea_Clowney 10 fumble return (Myers kick), 2:51.

Third Quarter

Sea_Hollister 3 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 4:37.

Sea_Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 1:42.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Buckner 12 fumble return (Bourne pass from Garoppolo), 12:01.

SF_FG McLaughlin 39, 6:17.

Sea_FG Myers 46, 1:45.

SF_FG McLaughlin 47, :01.

Overtime

Sea_FG Myers 42, :00.

A_71,404.

___

Sea SF First downs 19 21 Total Net Yards 336 302 Rushes-yards 34-147 27-87 Passing 189 215 Punt Returns 2-24 3-2 Kickoff Returns 3-43 1-22 Interceptions Ret. 1-44 1-47 Comp-Att-Int 24-34-1 24-46-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-43 5-33 Punts 7-43.1 5-46.4 Fumbles-Lost 5-3 2-2 Penalties-Yards 9-75 5-40 Time of Possession 35:19 34:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 25-89, R.Wilson 6-53, Lockett 1-3, Penny 2-2. San Francisco, Coleman 9-40, Mostert 6-28, Breida 10-18, Garoppolo 2-1.

PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 24-34-1-232. San Francisco, Garoppolo 24-46-1-248.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Hollister 8-62, Metcalf 6-70, Lockett 3-26, Carson 3-12, Turner 2-35, Gordon 2-27. San Francisco, Samuel 8-112, Bourne 4-42, Coleman 4-32, Dwelley 3-24, Sanders 2-24, Breida 2-7, Mostert 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, McLaughlin 47.

