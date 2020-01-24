Pro Bowl MVPs

Most Outstanding Player Award winners since the Pro Bowl began in 1971 (in 1971 and 72, an outstanding back and…

Most Outstanding Player Award winners since the Pro Bowl began in 1971 (in 1971 and 72, an outstanding back and an outstanding lineman were chosen):

2019 — Offense: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City; Defense: Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets

2018 — Offense: Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee; Defense: Von Miller, LB, Denver.

2017 — Offense: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City. Defense: Lorenzo Alexander, LB, Buffalo.

2016 — Offense: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle. Defense: Michael Bennett, DE, Seattle.

2015 — Offense: Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit. Defense: J.J. Watt, DE, Houston.

2014 — Offense: Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia. Defense: Derrick Johnson, LB, Kansas City.

2013 — Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota

2012 — Brandon Marshall, WR, Miami

2011 — DeAngelo Hall, CB, Washington

2010 — Matt Schaub, QB, Houston

2009 — Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona

2008 — Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota

2007 — Carson Palmer, QB, Cincinnati

2006 — Derrick Brooks, LB, Tampa Bay

2005 — Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis

2004 — Marc Bulger, QB, St. Louis

2003 — Ricky Williams, RB, Miami

2002 — Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland

2001 — Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland

2000 — Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota

1999 — Ty Law, CB, New England and Keyshawn Johnson, WR, New York Jets

1998 — Warren Moon, QB, Seattle

1997 — Mark Brunell, QB, Jacksonville

1996 — Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco

1995 — Marshall Faulk, RB, Indianapolis

1994 — Andre Rison, WR, Atlanta

1993 — Steve Tasker, WR, Buffalo

1992 — Michael Irvin, WR, Dallas

1991 — Jim Kelly, QB, Buffalo

1990 — Jerry Gray, CB, Los Angeles Rams

1989 — Randall Cunningham, QB, Philadelphia

1988 — Bruce Smith, DE, Buffalo

1987 — Reggie White, DE, Philadelphia

1986 — Phil Simms, QB, New York Giants

1985 — Mark Gastineau, DE, New York Jets

1984 — Joe Theismann, QB, Washington

1983 — Dan Fouts, QB, San Diego, and John Jefferson, WR, Green Bay

1982 — Lee Roy Selmon, DE, Tampa Bay, and Kellen Winslow, TE, San Diego

1981 — Ed Murray, PK, Detroit

1980 — Chuck Muncie, RB, New Orleans

1979 — Ahmad Rashad, WR, Minnesota

1978 — Walter Payton, RB, Chicago

1977 — Mel Blount, DB, Pittsburgh

1976 — Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, WR, Houston

1975 — James Harris, QB, Los Angeles

1974 — Garo Yepremian, PK, Miami

1973 — O.J Simpson, RB, Buffalo

1972 — Back-Jan Stenerud, PK, Kansas City; Lineman-Willie Lanier, LB, Kansas City

1971 — Back-Mel Renfro, WR, Dallas; Lineman-Fred Carr, LB, Green Bay

