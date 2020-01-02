NFL to select greatest moments as part of 100th season

NEW YORK (AP) — From the Immaculate Reception, already voted the best play in NFL history, to the Dolphins’ perfect season that has been selected as the all-time top team, the NFL is searching for its greatest moment.
As part of its celebration of the 100th season of play, the league is conducting balloting for its most iconic moment at NFL.com/greatestmoment and is encouraging fans to vote for one of the 32 team nominations.
Voting will determine the top eight AFC and NFC moments until Jan. 9 at midnight EST. That will leave 16 contenders that will be cut to eight across both conferences in voting from Jan. 9 until midnight EST on Jan. 16.
Those eight moments will be reduced to four in balloting from Jan. 16 to midnight EST on Jan. 23. From the final four, fans will choose the No. 1 overall moment in voting from Jan. 23 until noon on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.
Video clips and text describing each team’s moment will be available when fans vote. The winner will be announced during the Super Bowl pregame show on Fox.
The 32 contenders:
AFC
Baltimore Ravens: The Mile High Miracle
Buffalo Bills: The Comeback
Cincinnati Bengals: Jennings Kickoff Return
Cleveland Browns: 1964 NFL Championship
Denver Broncos: Elway’s Helicopter Run
Houston Texans: Watt’s Pick 6
Indianapolis Colts: Jackson’s Interception
Jacksonville Jaguars: Taylor’s 90-Yard Touchdown
Kansas City Chiefs: 65 Toss Power Trap
Los Angeles Chargers: Epic in Miami
Miami Dolphins: The Perfect Season
New England Patriots: 28-3
New York Jets: Super Bowl 3
Oakland Raiders: Marcus Allen’s Reverse Run
Pittsburgh Steelers: The Immaculate Reception
Tennessee Titans: Music City Miracle
NFC
Arizona Cardinals: Fitz To The Post
Atlanta Falcons: 2016 NFC Championship
Carolina Panthers: Smith’s Game-Winning TD
Chicago Bears: Bears Super Bowl 20
Dallas Cowboys: Hail Mary
Detroit Lions: Thanksgiving In Detroit
Green Bay Packers: The Ice Bowl
Los Angeles Rams: The Tackle
Minnesota Vikings: The Minneapolis Miracle
New Orleans Saints: Porter’s Pick-6
New York Giants: The Helmet Catch
Philadelphia Eagles: Philly Special
San Francisco 49ers: The Catch
Seattle Seahawks: Beastquake
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Barber’s Pick-6
Washington Redskins: Riggo’s Run
