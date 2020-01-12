NFL Biggest Postseason Comebacks

The Associated Press

The largest comebacks for WIN in NFL postseason history:

32 — Buffalo vs. Houston, Jan. 3, 1993, wild card (trailed 35-3, won 41-38, OT)

28 — Indianapolis vs. Kansas City, Jan. 4, 2014, wild card (trailed 38-10, won 45-44)

25 — New England vs. Atlanta, Feb. 5, 2017, Super Bowl (trailed 28-3, won 34-28, OT)

24 — San Francisco vs. NY Giants, Jan. 5, 2003, wild card (trailed 38-14, won 39-38)

24 — Kansas City vs. Houston, Jan. 12, 2020, divisional playoff (trailed 24-0, won 51-31)

20 — Detroit at San Francisco, Dec. 22, 1957, divisional playoff (trailed 27-7, won 31-27)

18 — Dallas at San Francisco, Dec. 23, 1972, divisional playoff (trailed 21-3, won 30-28)

18 — Miami vs. Cleveland, Jan. 4, 1985, divisional playoff (trailed 21-3, won 24-21)

18 — Indianapolis vs. New England, Jan. 21, 2007, AFC championship (trailed 21-3, won 38-34)

