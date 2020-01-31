Home » NFL News » NFC Champion Playoff Statistics

NFC Champion Playoff Statistics

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 2:04 PM

San Francisco 49ers
COMP
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Garoppolo 27 17 63.0 208 1 1
TEAM 27 17 63.0 191 1 1
OPPONENTS 68 52 76.5 422 3 3
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Mostert 41 278 6.8 36t 4
Coleman 28 126 4.5 11 2
Samuel 3 49 16.3 32 0
Breida 9 19 2.1 6 0
Garoppolo 8 -1 -0.1 2 0
TEAM 89 471 5.3 36t 6
OPPONENTS 26 83 3.2 11 1
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Samuel 5 88 17.6 30 0
Bourne 4 46 11.5 21 1
Kittle 4 35 8.8 19 0
Mostert 2 6 3.0 10 0
Sanders 2 33 16.5 22 0
TEAM 17 208 12.2 30 1
OPPONENTS 52 498 9.6 65 3
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sherman 2 16 8.0 13 0
Moseley 1 9 9.0 9 0
TEAM 3 25 8.3 13 0
OPPONENTS 1 4 4.0 4 0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Wishnowsky 6 263 43.8 40.5 3 56 0
TEAM 6 263 43.8 40.5 3 56 0
OPPONENTS 10 462 46.2 41.3 5 62 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 4 49 12.3 26 0
TEAM 4 49 12.2 26 0
OPPONENTS 2 0 0.0 0 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 3 51 17.0 22 0
TEAM 3 51 17.0 22 0
OPPONENTS 7 177 25.3 39 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 14 27 17 6 0 64
OPPONENTS 7 3 7 13 0 30
SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS
Gould 7 7 5 5 54 22
TEAM 7 7 5 5 54 57
OPPONENTS 3 3 1 1 39 27

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NFL News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up