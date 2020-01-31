NFC Champion Playoff Statistics

San Francisco 49ers COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT Garoppolo 27 17 63.0 208 1 1 TEAM 27…

San Francisco 49ers COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT Garoppolo 27 17 63.0 208 1 1 TEAM 27 17 63.0 191 1 1 OPPONENTS 68 52 76.5 422 3 3

RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD Mostert 41 278 6.8 36t 4 Coleman 28 126 4.5 11 2 Samuel 3 49 16.3 32 0 Breida 9 19 2.1 6 0 Garoppolo 8 -1 -0.1 2 0 TEAM 89 471 5.3 36t 6 OPPONENTS 26 83 3.2 11 1

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Samuel 5 88 17.6 30 0 Bourne 4 46 11.5 21 1 Kittle 4 35 8.8 19 0 Mostert 2 6 3.0 10 0 Sanders 2 33 16.5 22 0 TEAM 17 208 12.2 30 1 OPPONENTS 52 498 9.6 65 3

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Sherman 2 16 8.0 13 0 Moseley 1 9 9.0 9 0 TEAM 3 25 8.3 13 0 OPPONENTS 1 4 4.0 4 0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Wishnowsky 6 263 43.8 40.5 3 56 0 TEAM 6 263 43.8 40.5 3 56 0 OPPONENTS 10 462 46.2 41.3 5 62 0

PUNT RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD James 4 49 12.3 26 0 TEAM 4 49 12.2 26 0 OPPONENTS 2 0 0.0 0 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD James 3 51 17.0 22 0 TEAM 3 51 17.0 22 0 OPPONENTS 7 177 25.3 39 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 14 27 17 6 0 64 OPPONENTS 7 3 7 13 0 30

SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS Gould 7 7 5 5 54 22 TEAM 7 7 5 5 54 57 OPPONENTS 3 3 1 1 39 27

