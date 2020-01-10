Microsoft teams with NFL for new award at upcoming Honors

Microsoft will present the first “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award at the upcoming NFL Honors awards show.…

The award will be voted on by fans through Jan. 20. The award will honor a player’s accomplishments on and off the field. Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who is one of the nominees, said the award is a good way to showcase players’ accomplishments and passions off the field.

The NFL Honors will be held in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl. The show also names the league’s Most Valuable Player, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and introduces the upcoming class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as highlighting the top plays and moments from the season.

