Kyle Shanahan Coaching Record

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 2:04 PM

Regular Season
Year, Team W L T Pct
2017 San Francisco 6 10 0 .375
2018 San Francisco 4 12 0 .250
2019 San Francisco 13 3 0 .813
Total 23 25 0 .479

___

Playoffs
Year, Team W L Pct
2019 San Francisco 2 0 1.000
Total 2 0 1.000

___

2019 — Won divisional playoff against Minnesota 27-10; won NFC championship against Green Bay 37-20.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

