Kyle Shanahan Coaching Record

|Regular Season
|Year, Team
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|2017 San Francisco
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|2018 San Francisco
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|2019 San Francisco
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|Total
|23
|25
|0
|.479
___
|Playoffs
|Year, Team
|W
|L
|Pct
|2019 San Francisco
|2
|0
|1.000
|Total
|2
|0
|1.000
___
2019 — Won divisional playoff against Minnesota 27-10; won NFC championship against Green Bay 37-20.
