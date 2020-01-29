Kansas City Chiefs

Statistics after 16 games COMP AVG TD INT PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE…

Statistics after 16 games COMP AVG TD INT PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE Mahomes 484 319 65.9 4031 8.33 26 5.4 5 1.0 83t 105.3 Moore 91 59 64.8 659 7.24 4 4.4 0 0.0 57t 100.9 Colquitt 1 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 0 39.6 TEAM 576 378 65.6 4498 8.14 30 5.2 5 0.9 83t 104.0 OPPONENTS 582 352 60.5 3543 6.67 21 3.6 16 2.7 69 80.0

RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD Dam.Williams 111 498 4.5 91t 5 McCoy 101 465 4.6 39 4 Mahomes 43 218 5.1 25 2 Dar.Williams 41 141 3.4 41 3 Thompson 37 128 3.5 12 1 Ware 17 51 3.0 6 0 Hill 8 23 2.9 5 0 Hardman 4 17 4.3 9 0 Watkins 2 12 6.0 11 0 Sherman 4 9 2.3 5 0 Kelce 1 4 4.0 4t 1 Thomas 1 4 4.0 4 0 Moore 5 -1 -0.2 3 0 TEAM 375 1569 4.2 91t 16 OPPONENTS 416 2051 4.9 68t 14

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Kelce 97 1229 12.7 47 5 Hill 58 860 14.8 57t 7 Watkins 52 673 12.9 68t 3 Robinson 32 449 14.0 44t 4 Dam.Williams 30 213 7.1 32 2 McCoy 28 181 6.5 23 1 Hardman 26 538 20.7 83t 6 Dar.Williams 15 167 11.1 52 1 Pringle 12 170 14.2 28 1 Thompson 9 43 4.8 19 0 Bell 8 67 8.4 30 0 Ware 5 22 4.4 18 0 Yelder 3 50 16.7 24 0 Sherman 2 22 11.0 15 0 Thomas 1 6 6.0 6 0 TEAM 378 4690 12.4 83t 30 OPPONENTS 352 3881 11.0 69 21

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Mathieu 4 70 17.5 35 0 Thornhill 3 46 15.3 46t 1 Ward 2 10 5.0 10 0 Sorensen 2 6 3.0 6 0 Breeland 2 4 2.0 4 0 Clark 1 5 5.0 5 0 Fenton 1 0 0.0 0 0 Nnadi 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 16 141 8.8 46t 1 OPPONENTS 5 23 4.6 15 0

SACKS NO. Jones 9.0 Clark 8.0 Ogbah 5.5 Okafor 5.0 Kpassagnon 4.0 Hitchens 2.0 Mathieu 2.0 Ragland 2.0 Wilson 1.5 Fuller 1.0 Nnadi 1.0 Pennel 1.0 Saunders 1.0 Suggs 1.0 Watts 1.0 TEAM 45.0 OPPONENTS 25.0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Colquitt 48 2126 44.3 41.2 21 68 1 TEAM 49 2126 43.4 40.3 21 68 1 OPPONENTS 58 2539 43.8 39.6 21 65 0

PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD Hardman 18 167 9.3 36 0 Thomas 13 55 4.2 10 0 Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 32 222 6.9 36 0 OPPONENTS 19 89 4.7 11 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Thompson 1 27 27.0 27 0 Hardman 27 704 26.1 104t 1 Thomas 7 155 22.1 29 0 Pringle 2 41 20.5 22 0 TEAM 37 927 25.1 104t 1 OPPONENTS 37 725 19.6 30 0

OFF. DEF. FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC. Breeland 0 0 2 Clark 0 0 1 Colquitt 0 1 0 Hardman 2 1 0 Jones 0 0 1 Kelce 1 0 0 Kpassagnon 0 0 1 Mahomes 3 1 0 McCoy 3 1 0 Moore 2 1 0 Niemann 0 1 0 O’Daniel 0 0 1 Ragland 0 0 1 Reiter 1 0 0 Thomas 2 1 0 Ware 1 1 0 Watkins 2 0 0 Dam.Williams 1 1 0 Dar.Williams 1 1 0 Winchester 1 0 0 TEAM 20 10 7 OPPONENTS 20 12 10

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 90 177 103 81 0 451 OPPONENTS 80 67 57 104 0 308

TOUCHDOWNS LONG SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT Butker 0 0 0 0 45 48 34 38 56 0 147 Hardman 7 0 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Hill 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Dam.Williams 7 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Kelce 6 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 McCoy 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Robinson 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Dar.Williams 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Watkins 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Mahomes 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Breeland 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Pringle 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Ragland 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Thompson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Thornhill 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Ward 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 TEAM 50 16 30 3 45 48 34 38 56 0 402 OPPONENTS 36 14 21 1 23 27 21 26 53 0 279

FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+ Butker 0/ 0 9/ 9 9/10 13/13 3/ 6 TEAM 0/ 0 9/ 9 9/10 13/13 3/ 6 OPPONENTS 0/ 0 8/ 8 8/ 8 4/ 9 1/ 1

