Kansas City Chiefs Regular Season Statistics

January 31, 2020, 2:02 PM

COMP
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Mahomes 484 319 65.9 4031 26 5
Moore 91 59 64.8 659 4 0
Colquitt 1 0 0.0 0 0 0
TEAM 576 378 65.6 4498 30 5
OPPONENTS 582 352 60.5 3543 21 16
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Dam.Williams 111 498 4.5 91t 5
McCoy 101 465 4.6 39 4
Mahomes 43 218 5.1 25 2
Dar.Williams 41 141 3.4 41 3
Thompson 37 128 3.5 12 1
Ware 17 51 3.0 6 0
Hill 8 23 2.9 5 0
Hardman 4 17 4.3 9 0
Watkins 2 12 6.0 11 0
Sherman 4 9 2.3 5 0
Kelce 1 4 4.0 4t 1
Thomas 1 4 4.0 4 0
Moore 5 -1 -0.2 3 0
TEAM 375 1569 4.2 91t 16
OPPONENTS 416 2051 4.9 68t 14
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 97 1229 12.7 47 5
Hill 58 860 14.8 57t 7
Watkins 52 673 12.9 68t 3
Robinson 32 449 14.0 44t 4
Dam.Williams 30 213 7.1 32 2
McCoy 28 181 6.5 23 1
Hardman 26 538 20.7 83t 6
Dar.Williams 15 167 11.1 52 1
Pringle 12 170 14.2 28 1
Thompson 9 43 4.8 19 0
Bell 8 67 8.4 30 0
Ware 5 22 4.4 18 0
Yelder 3 50 16.7 24 0
Sherman 2 22 11.0 15 0
Thomas 1 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 378 4690 12.4 83t 30
OPPONENTS 352 3881 11.0 69 21
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Mathieu 4 70 17.5 35 0
Thornhill 3 46 15.3 46t 1
Ward 2 10 5.0 10 0
Sorensen 2 6 3.0 6 0
Breeland 2 4 2.0 4 0
Clark 1 5 5.0 5 0
Fenton 1 0 0.0 0 0
Nnadi 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 16 141 8.8 46t 1
OPPONENTS 5 23 4.6 15 0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Colquitt 48 2126 44.3 41.2 21 68 1
TEAM 49 2126 43.4 40.3 21 68 1
OPPONENTS 58 2539 43.8 39.6 21 65 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 18 167 9.3 36 0
Thomas 13 55 4.2 10 0
Hill 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 32 222 6.9 36 0
OPPONENTS 19 89 4.7 11 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Thompson 1 27 27.0 27 0
Hardman 27 704 26.1 104t 1
Thomas 7 155 22.1 29 0
Pringle 2 41 20.5 22 0
TEAM 37 927 25.1 104t 1
OPPONENTS 37 725 19.6 30 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 90 177 103 81 0 451
OPPONENTS 80 67 57 104 0 308
SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS
Butker 45 48 34 38 56 147
TEAM 45 48 34 38 56 147
OPPONENTS 23 27 21 26 53 86

