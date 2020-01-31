Home » NFL News » Game-by-Game Results

Game-by-Game Results

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 2:02 PM

(x-overtime)
AFC Champion
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WON 12, LOST 4
Regular Season
40 at Jacksonville 26
28 at Oakland 10
33 Baltimore 28
34 at Detroit 30
13 Indianapolis 19
24 Houston 31
30 at Denver 6
24 Green Bay 31
26 Minnesota 23
32 at Tennessee 35
24 at L.A. Chargers 17
40 Oakland 9
23 at New England 16
23 Denver 3
26 at Chicago 3
31 L.A. Chargers 21
Divisional Playoffs
51 Houston 31
AFC Championship
35 Tennessee 24

___

NFC Champion
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WON 13, LOST 3
Regular Season
31 at Tampa Bay 17
41 at Cincinnati 17
24 Pittsburgh 20
31 Cleveland 3
20 at L.A. Rams 7
9 at Washington 0
51 Carolina 13
28 at Arizona 25
24 x-Seattle 27
36 Arizona 29
37 Green Bay 8
17 at Baltimore 20
48 at New Orleans 46
22 Atlanta 29
34 L.A. Rams 21
26 at Seattle 21
Divisional Playoffs
27 Minnesota 10
NFC Championship
37 Green Bay 20

