Game-by-Game Results

(x-overtime) AFC Champion KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WON 12, LOST 4 Regular Season 40 at Jacksonville 26 28 at Oakland 10…
|(x-overtime)
|AFC Champion
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|WON 12, LOST 4
|Regular Season
|40 at Jacksonville
|26
|28 at Oakland
|10
|33 Baltimore
|28
|34 at Detroit
|30
|13 Indianapolis
|19
|24 Houston
|31
|30 at Denver
|6
|24 Green Bay
|31
|26 Minnesota
|23
|32 at Tennessee
|35
|24 at L.A. Chargers
|17
|40 Oakland
|9
|23 at New England
|16
|23 Denver
|3
|26 at Chicago
|3
|31 L.A. Chargers
|21
|Divisional Playoffs
|51 Houston
|31
|AFC Championship
|35 Tennessee
|24
___
|NFC Champion
|SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|WON 13, LOST 3
|Regular Season
|31 at Tampa Bay
|17
|41 at Cincinnati
|17
|24 Pittsburgh
|20
|31 Cleveland
|3
|20 at L.A. Rams
|7
|9 at Washington
|0
|51 Carolina
|13
|28 at Arizona
|25
|24 x-Seattle
|27
|36 Arizona
|29
|37 Green Bay
|8
|17 at Baltimore
|20
|48 at New Orleans
|46
|22 Atlanta
|29
|34 L.A. Rams
|21
|26 at Seattle
|21
|Divisional Playoffs
|27 Minnesota
|10
|NFC Championship
|37 Green Bay
|20
