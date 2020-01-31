Game-by-Game Results

(x-overtime) AFC Champion KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WON 12, LOST 4 Regular Season 40 at Jacksonville 26 28 at Oakland 10…

(x-overtime) AFC Champion KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WON 12, LOST 4 Regular Season 40 at Jacksonville 26 28 at Oakland 10 33 Baltimore 28 34 at Detroit 30 13 Indianapolis 19 24 Houston 31 30 at Denver 6 24 Green Bay 31 26 Minnesota 23 32 at Tennessee 35 24 at L.A. Chargers 17 40 Oakland 9 23 at New England 16 23 Denver 3 26 at Chicago 3 31 L.A. Chargers 21

Divisional Playoffs 51 Houston 31 AFC Championship 35 Tennessee 24

NFC Champion SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WON 13, LOST 3 Regular Season 31 at Tampa Bay 17 41 at Cincinnati 17 24 Pittsburgh 20 31 Cleveland 3 20 at L.A. Rams 7 9 at Washington 0 51 Carolina 13 28 at Arizona 25 24 x-Seattle 27 36 Arizona 29 37 Green Bay 8 17 at Baltimore 20 48 at New Orleans 46 22 Atlanta 29 34 L.A. Rams 21 26 at Seattle 21

Divisional Playoffs 27 Minnesota 10 NFC Championship 37 Green Bay 20

