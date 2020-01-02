Falcons defensive assistants Henderson, Jones won’t return

Two Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant coaches are not returning for the 2020 season. The team says secondary coach and defensive…

Two Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant coaches are not returning for the 2020 season.

The team says secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones will not return. The two will pursue new career opportunities.

The Falcons ranked 22nd in pass defense this season and tied for 29th with 28 sacks.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn did not announce immediate plans for filling the positions. In a statement released by the team, Quinn said “We appreciate the contributions Jerome and Travis made to our organization. Both are fine individuals and great teammates that will find continued success in coaching.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced before the end of the team’s 7-9 finish that Quinn will be back for his sixth season in 2020. Raheem Morris is moving to defensive coordinator. Morris earned the promotion after making a successful midseason move from receivers coach to secondary coach.

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and specials teams coordinator Ben Kotwica will remain in their positions. Linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich has a new title of assistant head coach.

