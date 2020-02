Chiefs-49ers History

49ers lead series 7-6 1971_Chiefs 26, 49ers 17 (SF) 1975_49ers 20, Chiefs 3 (KC) 1982_49ers 26, Chiefs 13 (KC) 1985_49ers…

49ers lead series 7-6

1971_Chiefs 26, 49ers 17 (SF)

1975_49ers 20, Chiefs 3 (KC)

1982_49ers 26, Chiefs 13 (KC)

1985_49ers 31, Chiefs 3 (SF)

1991_49ers 28, Chiefs 14 (SF)

1994_Chiefs 24, 49ers 17 (KC)

1997_Chiefs 44, 49ers 9 (KC)

2000_49ers 21, Chiefs 7 (SF)

2002_49ers 17, Chiefs 13 (SF)

2006_Chiefs 41, 49ers 10 (KC)

2010_Chiefs 31, 49ers 10 (KC)

2014_49ers 22, Chiefs 17 (SF)

2018_Chiefs 38, 49ers 27 (KC)

