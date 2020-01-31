Andy Reid Coaching Record

|Regular Season
Year, Team W L T Pct
1999 Philadelphia 5 11 0 .313
2000 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688
2001 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688
2002 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750
2003 Philadelphia 12 4 0 .750
2004 Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813
2005 Philadelphia 6 10 0 .375
2006 Philadelphia 10 6 0 .625
2007 Philadelphia 8 8 0 .500
2008 Philadelphia 9 6 1 .594
2009 Philadelphia 11 5 0 .688
2010 Philadelphia 10 6 0 .625
2011 Philadelphia 8 8 0 .500
2012 Philadelphia 4 12 0 .250
2013 Kansas City 11 5 0 .688
2014 Kansas City 9 7 0 .563
2015 Kansas City 11 5 0 .688
2016 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750
2017 Kansas City 10 6 0 .625
2018 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750
2019 Kansas City 12 4 0 .750
Philadelphia Total 130 93 1 .583
Kansas City Total 77 35 0 .688
Overall Total 207 128 1 .618
___
|Playoffs
Year, Team W L Pct
2000 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2001 Philadelphia 2 1 .667
2002 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2003 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2004 Philadelphia 2 1 .667
2006 Philadelphia 1 1 .500
2008 Philadelphia 2 1 .667
2009 Philadelphia 0 1 .000
2010 Philadelphia 0 1 .000
2013 Kansas City 0 1 .000
2015 Kansas City 1 1 .500
2016 Kansas City 0 1 .000
2017 Kansas City 0 1 .000
2018 Kansas City 1 1 .500
2019 Kansas City 2 0 1.000
Philadelphia Total 10 9 .526
Kansas City Total 4 5 .444
Overall Total 14 14 .500
___
2000 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 21-3; lost divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 20-10.
2001 — Won wild card against Tampa Bay 31-9; won divisional playoff against Chicago 33-19; lost NFC championship to St. Louis 29-24.
2002 — Won divisional playoff against Atlanta 20-6; lost NFC championship to Tampa Bay 27-10.
2003 — Won divisional playoff against Green Bay 20-17, OT; lost NFC championship to Carolina 14-3.
2004 — Won divisional playoff Minnesota 27-14; won NFC championship against Atlanta 27-10; lost Super Bowl to New England 24-21.
2006 — Won wild card against New York Giants 23-20; lost divisional playoff to New Orleans 27-24.
2008 — Won wild card against Minnesota 26-14; won divisional playoff against N.Y. Giants 23-11; lost NFC championship to Arizona 32-25.
2009 — Lost wild card to Dallas 34-14.
2010 — Lost wild card to Green Bay 21-16.
2013 — Lost wild card to Indianapolis 26-24.
2015 — Won wild card against Houston 30-0; lost divisional playoff to New England 27-20.
2016 — Lost divisional to Pittsburgh 18-16.
2017 — Lost wild card to Tennessee Tennessee 22-21.
2018 — Won divisional playoff against Indianapolis 31-13; lost AFC championship to New England 37-31, OT.
2019 — Won divisional playoff against Houston 51-31; won AFC championship against Tennessee 35-24.
