Ohio State, Baylor, Butler win in basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, helping No. 6 Ohio State rout Penn State 106-74. Ohio State scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991. Four players hit double figures for the Buckeyes, who shot 57.4 percent from the field. Andre Wesson scored 15, and sophomores Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad each had 14. Izaiah Brockington scored 19 points and Seth Lundy added 10 for the Nittany Lions (7-2, 0-1), who lost for the second time in four games and gave up 100 points for the first time since 2017.

WACO, Texas (AP) — While Baylor’s football team was playing Oklahoma in the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium, its basketball team was winning in Waco. MaCio Teague scored 19 points, Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the 18th-ranked Bears defeated No. 12 Arizona 63-58 for the Wildcats’ first loss. Last December, Baylor ended Arizona’s 52-game home winning streak.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead No. 24 Butler to a 76-62 win over Florida. Thompson made 6 of 7 shots and delivered seven assists. McDermott contributed a team-high seven rebounds. Jordan Tucker added 13 points off the bench for the Bulldogs. Kamar Baldwin, who was averaging a team-high 17.5 points for Butler, scored 12 points.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher is done for the season after re-injuring his right groin. Bosher was activated from injured reserve on Monday and expected to play for the first time since Week 4 when the 3-9 Falcons host the 5-7 Carolina Panthers. But the team announced today that Bosher was headed back to IR and Ryan Allen had been re-signed to handle the punting duties. Bosher punted in just three games this season because of the injury. Allen has appeared in four games for the Falcons, averaging 39.4 yards while dropping six of 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2023 season. Thompson began his career in Thomas Davis’ shadows but has since emerged as a reliable starter. The five-year NFL veteran is averaging more than eight tackles a game. He has had double-digit tackle totals in four games this season, including a career-high 14 in Carolina’s Week 3 win at Arizona. Thompson was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2015.

