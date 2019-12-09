Niners outscore Saints…Rams stymie Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Robbie Gould (gohld) kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to complete the San Francisco…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Robbie Gould (gohld) kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to complete the San Francisco 49ers 48-46 victory over the Saints in New Orleans. Jimmy Garoppolo’s (gah-RAH’-poh-lohz) clutch completion to tight end George Kittle for a 39-yard gain, along with a defensive facemask penalty on fourth-and-2 from the San Francisco 33, helped set up Gould’s winning kick. Garoppolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns as the 49ers improved to 11-2, one game ahead of Green Bay and the Saints for the top seed in the NFC.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers regained sole possession of the NFC West lead with the Seattle’s 28-12 loss to the Rams. Jared Goff passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles improved to 8-5 and increased its playoff chances. Todd Gurley ran for 79 yards and a fourth-quarter TD to help the Rams end the Seahawks’ five-game winning streak.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West as Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) completed 26 of his 40 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 victory over the New England Patriots. Tom Brady was under pressure all night and finished 19 of 36 for 169 yards, a touchdown and interception. The game was in doubt until Bashaud Breeland knocked away Brady’s fourth-down pass attempt to Julian Edelman in the end zone, ending New England’s 21-game home winning streak.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and the 11-2 Baltimore Ravens secured their second consecutive playoff with a 24-17 win over the 9-4 Bills. Jackson finished 16 of 25 for 143 yards and appeared to seal the game by hitting Willie Snead for a four-yard TD to put Baltimore ahead, 24-9 with 9:49 left. Facing fourth-and-8 at Baltimore’s 16, Josh Allen’s pass over the middle was broken up by Marcus Peters at the goal line to secure the win.

UNDATED (AP) — LSU has drawn the top seed in the CFP semifinals and is joined by Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Tigers will take on the Sooners after claiming the SEC championship with a 37-10 rout of Georgia. Ohio State and Clemson will put unbeaten records on the line when they meet in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28 right after LSU battles Oklahoma.

