Giants, Eagles…OLY flag ban for Russia…First steps

UNDATED (AP) — It’s the New York Giants at Philadelphia in Monday Night Football tonight. Eli Manning makes his first start since Week 2 for the reeling Giants, who have lost eight in a row. Despite entering with a 5-7 record, the Philadelphia Eagles are still in the race for the NFC East title with the Dallas Cowboys (6-7).

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marvin Miller, the union leader who revolutionized baseball by empowering players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday along with former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons. Miller, who died at age 95 in 2012, led the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966-82.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian flag and national anthem have been banned from the Olympics and other major sports events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Russia’s hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped after the WADA executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s professional basketball association has fined one of its foreign players for not paying sufficient attention during the pre-game playing of the country’s national anthem. Nanjing Monkey Kings forward Guerschon Yabusele (GUHR’-shahn yah-boo-SEHL’-ee) was given a warning and fined $1,421 by the CBA for his infraction. Footage distributed online showed the French native with his head bowed while his Chinese and foreign teammates directed their gaze at the Chinese flag prior to the Dec. 6 game.

UNDATED (AP) — A Canadian youth hockey player has taken his first steps since being left paralyzed from the chest down in an April 2018 bus crash that killed 16 people, including teammates and coaches from the Humboldt Broncos. Ryan Straschnitzki (straz-NIHTZ’-skee), now 20, has had stem cell injections and had surgery in Thailand to insert a spinal stimulator. A device sends electrical currents to the spinal cord.

