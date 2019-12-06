Bears knock off Cowboys…Steelers without Conner again

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears won for the fourth time in five games as Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears won for the fourth time in five games as Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in a 31-24 victory over the slumping Cowboys. Trubisky shook off an early interception near the goal line to complete 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards, helping Chicago improve to 7-6. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for two scores but was held under 100 yards rushing for the fifth straight game, finishing with 81 as Dallas dropped to 6-7. PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss a third straight game as the team tries to bolster its AFC wild-card hopes. Conner took some reps with the scout team yesterday but declared himself out for Sunday’s game against Arizona due to his aching right shoulder. Conner initially hurt the shoulder in the final minutes of a victory over Miami on Oct. 28 and has played part of just one game since.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw in practice yesterday for the first time since injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh. Mayfield zipped passes to Cleveland’s running backs and tight ends during the early portion of the workout open to reporters. He showed both touch and velocity on his throws, erasing any doubt he’ll start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds and All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas have finalized a four-year, $64 million contract that’s the richest free agent deal in franchise history. Moustakas hit .254 with 35 home runs and 87 RBIs for Milwaukee last season, recording an .845 OPS and making the All-Star team for a third time. The nine-year major league veteran has belted 182 home runs and driven in 561 runs in 1,131 games for the Brewers and Kansas City Royals.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have more outfield depth after getting Jake Marisnick from the Astros for pitching prospect Blake Taylor and minor league outfielder Kenedy Corona. The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season but is seventh among outfielders with 64 defensive runs save since 2004. The Mets have sought a defensive outfielder since declining to pick up the 2020 contract option on former Gold Glove winner Juan Lagares (lah-GAH’-rehs).

