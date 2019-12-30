2020 NFL Opponents

|(Dates to be determined)
|AFC EAST
|New England
Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Arizona, Baltimore, Denver, Raiders, San Francisco. Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Houston, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle.
|Buffalo
Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle. Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Arizona, Denver, Raiders, San Francisco, Tennessee.
|N.Y. Jets
Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Arizona, Cleveland, Denver, Raiders, San Francisco. Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Indianapolis, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle.
|Miami
Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Cincinnati, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle. Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Arizona, Denver, Jacksonville, Raiders, San Francisco.
|AFC NORTH
|Baltimore
Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Jacksonville, Kansas City, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee. Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Philadelphia, Washington.
|Pittsburgh
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee.
|Cleveland
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Houston, Indianapolis, Raiders, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee.
|Cincinnati
Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee. Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington.
|AFC SOUTH
|Houston
Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, New England. Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Pittsburgh.
|Tennessee
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh. Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Green Bay, Minnesota.
|Indianapolis
Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, N.Y. Jets. Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Raiders, Pittsburgh.
|Jacksonville
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Pittsburgh. Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota.
|AFC WEST
|Kansas City
Home: Denver, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, New England, N.Y. Jets. Away: Denver, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay.
|Denver
Home: Kansas City, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee. Away: Kansas City, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, New England, N.Y. Jets, Pittsburgh.
|Raiders
Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay. Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, New England, N.Y. Jets.
|L.A. Chargers
Home: Denver, Kansas City, Raiders, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, New England, N.Y. Jets. Away: Denver, Kansas City, Raiders, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay.
___
|NFC EAST
|Philadelphia
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Baltimore, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Seattle. Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Arizona, Cleveland, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, San Francisco.
|Dallas
Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco. Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Seattle.
|N.Y. Giants
Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Tampa Bay. Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Seattle.
|Washington
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Carolina, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Seattle. Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Arizona, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, San Francisco.
|NFC NORTH
|Green Bay
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Tennessee. Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, San Francisco, Tampa Bay.
|Minnesota
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Atlanta, Carolina, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee. Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Seattle, Tampa Bay.
|Chicago
Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay. Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, Tennessee.
|Detroit
Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Washington. Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee.
|NFC SOUTH
|New Orleans
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, San Francisco. Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders, Philadelphia.
|Atlanta
Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders, Seattle. Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota.
|Tampa Bay
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Minnesota. Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders, N.Y. Giants.
|Carolina
Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders. Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Washington.
|NFC WEST
|San Francisco
Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas, New England, New Orleans, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets.
|Seattle
Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota, New England, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets. Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Atlanta, Buffalo, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington.
|L.A. Rams
Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, New England, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets. Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo, Miami, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Washington.
|Arizona
Home: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo, Detroit, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Carolina, Dallas, New England, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets.
