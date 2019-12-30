2020 NFL Opponents

The Associated Press

(Dates to be determined) AFC EAST New England

Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Arizona, Baltimore, Denver, Raiders, San Francisco. Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Houston, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle.

Buffalo

Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Pittsburgh, Seattle. Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Arizona, Denver, Raiders, San Francisco, Tennessee.

N.Y. Jets

Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Arizona, Cleveland, Denver, Raiders, San Francisco. Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Indianapolis, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle.

Miami

Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Cincinnati, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle. Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Arizona, Denver, Jacksonville, Raiders, San Francisco.

AFC NORTH Baltimore

Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Jacksonville, Kansas City, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee. Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Philadelphia, Washington.

Pittsburgh

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee.

Cleveland

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Houston, Indianapolis, Raiders, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee.

Cincinnati

Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee. Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington.

AFC SOUTH Houston

Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, New England. Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Pittsburgh.

Tennessee

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh. Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Green Bay, Minnesota.

Indianapolis

Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Minnesota, N.Y. Jets. Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Raiders, Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, Pittsburgh. Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Green Bay, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota.

AFC WEST Kansas City

Home: Denver, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, Houston, New England, N.Y. Jets. Away: Denver, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay.

Denver

Home: Kansas City, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee. Away: Kansas City, Raiders, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, New England, N.Y. Jets, Pittsburgh.

Raiders

Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay. Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, New England, N.Y. Jets.

L.A. Chargers

Home: Denver, Kansas City, Raiders, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, New England, N.Y. Jets. Away: Denver, Kansas City, Raiders, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Miami, New Orleans, Tampa Bay.

NFC EAST Philadelphia

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Baltimore, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Seattle. Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Arizona, Cleveland, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, San Francisco.

Dallas

Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco. Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Seattle.

N.Y. Giants

Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Arizona, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Tampa Bay. Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Seattle.

Washington

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Carolina, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Seattle. Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Arizona, Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh, San Francisco.

NFC NORTH Green Bay

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Tennessee. Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, San Francisco, Tampa Bay.

Minnesota

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Atlanta, Carolina, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee. Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Seattle, Tampa Bay.

Chicago

Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay. Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, Tennessee.

Detroit

Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Washington. Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee.

NFC SOUTH New Orleans

Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, San Francisco. Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders, Philadelphia.

Atlanta

Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders, Seattle. Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota.

Tampa Bay

Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Minnesota. Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders, N.Y. Giants.

Carolina

Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raiders. Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Washington.

NFC WEST San Francisco

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas, New England, New Orleans, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets.

Seattle

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota, New England, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets. Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Atlanta, Buffalo, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington.

L.A. Rams

Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, New England, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets. Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo, Miami, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Washington.

Arizona

Home: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Buffalo, Detroit, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington. Away: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Carolina, Dallas, New England, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets.

