Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 4357 1038 3319 Baltimore 4286 2038 2248 L.A. Chargers 4000 954 3046 Houston 3802 1407 2395 Oakland 3717 1282 2435 Jacksonville 3703 1196 2507 New England 3599 910 2689 Buffalo 3456 1287 2169 Indianapolis 3438 1411 2027 Cleveland 3429 1219 2210 Denver 3197 1131 2066 Tennessee 3194 1132 2062 Cincinnati 3091 806 2285 Pittsburgh 2835 807 2028 Miami 2630 603 2027 N.Y. Jets 2482 721 1761

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass New England 2499 973 1526 Buffalo 3041 1063 1978 Denver 3108 1005 2103 Indianapolis 3256 968 2288 Pittsburgh 3283 1052 2231 N.Y. Jets 3324 791 2533 Baltimore 3329 943 2386 Cleveland 3440 1272 2168 L.A. Chargers 3493 1235 2258 Jacksonville 3539 1346 2193 Tennessee 3585 1025 2560 Oakland 3681 1059 2622 Houston 3745 1021 2724 Miami 3943 1483 2460 Kansas City 4133 1574 2559 Cincinnati 4251 1670 2581

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 4446 1319 3127 Minnesota 4165 1567 2598 Seattle 3891 1332 2559 San Francisco 3866 1490 2376 Tampa Bay 3804 948 2856 Detroit 3799 987 2812 Arizona 3783 1295 2488 Atlanta 3748 745 3003 L.A. Rams 3665 976 2689 New Orleans 3640 1075 2565 Green Bay 3560 1021 2539 Carolina 3466 1260 2206 Philadelphia 3378 1227 2151 N.Y. Giants 3222 942 2280 Chicago 2627 799 1828 Washington 2557 859 1698

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 2530 1105 1425 New Orleans 3183 853 2330 Dallas 3221 1052 2169 Chicago 3229 956 2273 Philadelphia 3235 860 2375 L.A. Rams 3246 891 2355 Carolina 3620 1284 2336 Atlanta 3693 1076 2617 Washington 3695 1339 2356 Tampa Bay 3718 809 2909 Minnesota 3725 1036 2689 Seattle 3729 1011 2718 N.Y. Giants 3817 1227 2590 Green Bay 3847 1269 2578 Detroit 4128 1242 2886 Arizona 4567 1294 3273

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 428.6 203.8 224.8 Kansas City 396.1 94.4 301.7 Houston 380.2 140.7 239.5 Oakland 371.7 128.2 243.5 Jacksonville 370.3 119.6 250.7 L.A. Chargers 363.6 86.7 276.9 New England 359.9 91.0 268.9 Buffalo 345.6 128.7 216.9 Indianapolis 343.8 141.1 202.7 Cleveland 342.9 121.9 221.0 Denver 319.7 113.1 206.6 Tennessee 319.4 113.2 206.2 Cincinnati 309.1 80.6 228.5 Pittsburgh 283.5 80.7 202.8 Miami 263.0 60.3 202.7 N.Y. Jets 248.2 72.1 176.1

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 249.9 97.3 152.6 Buffalo 304.1 106.3 197.8 Denver 310.8 100.5 210.3 L.A. Chargers 317.5 112.3 205.3 Indianapolis 325.6 96.8 228.8 Pittsburgh 328.3 105.2 223.1 N.Y. Jets 332.4 79.1 253.3 Baltimore 332.9 94.3 238.6 Cleveland 344.0 127.2 216.8 Jacksonville 353.9 134.6 219.3 Tennessee 358.5 102.5 256.0 Oakland 368.1 105.9 262.2 Houston 374.5 102.1 272.4 Kansas City 375.7 143.1 232.6 Miami 394.3 148.3 246.0 Cincinnati 425.1 167.0 258.1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 444.6 131.9 312.7 Seattle 389.1 133.2 255.9 San Francisco 386.6 149.0 237.6 Tampa Bay 380.4 94.8 285.6 Detroit 379.9 98.7 281.2 Minnesota 378.6 142.5 236.2 Atlanta 374.8 74.5 300.3 L.A. Rams 366.5 97.6 268.9 New Orleans 364.0 107.5 256.5 Green Bay 356.0 102.1 253.9 Carolina 346.6 126.0 220.6 Arizona 343.9 117.7 226.2 Philadelphia 337.8 122.7 215.1 N.Y. Giants 322.2 94.2 228.0 Chicago 262.7 79.9 182.8 Washington 255.7 85.9 169.8

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 253.0 110.5 142.5 New Orleans 318.3 85.3 233.0 Dallas 322.1 105.2 216.9 Chicago 322.9 95.6 227.3 Philadelphia 323.5 86.0 237.5 L.A. Rams 324.6 89.1 235.5 Minnesota 338.6 94.2 244.5 Carolina 362.0 128.4 233.6 Atlanta 369.3 107.6 261.7 Washington 369.5 133.9 235.6 Tampa Bay 371.8 80.9 290.9 Seattle 372.9 101.1 271.8 N.Y. Giants 381.7 122.7 259.0 Green Bay 384.7 126.9 257.8 Detroit 412.8 124.2 288.6 Arizona 415.2 117.6 297.5

