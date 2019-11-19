Home » NFL News » Week 11

Week 11

The Associated Press

November 19, 2019

Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 4357 1038 3319
Baltimore 4286 2038 2248
L.A. Chargers 4000 954 3046
Houston 3802 1407 2395
Oakland 3717 1282 2435
Jacksonville 3703 1196 2507
New England 3599 910 2689
Buffalo 3456 1287 2169
Indianapolis 3438 1411 2027
Cleveland 3429 1219 2210
Denver 3197 1131 2066
Tennessee 3194 1132 2062
Cincinnati 3091 806 2285
Pittsburgh 2835 807 2028
Miami 2630 603 2027
N.Y. Jets 2482 721 1761
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2499 973 1526
Buffalo 3041 1063 1978
Denver 3108 1005 2103
Indianapolis 3256 968 2288
Pittsburgh 3283 1052 2231
N.Y. Jets 3324 791 2533
Baltimore 3329 943 2386
Cleveland 3440 1272 2168
L.A. Chargers 3493 1235 2258
Jacksonville 3539 1346 2193
Tennessee 3585 1025 2560
Oakland 3681 1059 2622
Houston 3745 1021 2724
Miami 3943 1483 2460
Kansas City 4133 1574 2559
Cincinnati 4251 1670 2581
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 4446 1319 3127
Minnesota 4165 1567 2598
Seattle 3891 1332 2559
San Francisco 3866 1490 2376
Tampa Bay 3804 948 2856
Detroit 3799 987 2812
Arizona 3783 1295 2488
Atlanta 3748 745 3003
L.A. Rams 3665 976 2689
New Orleans 3640 1075 2565
Green Bay 3560 1021 2539
Carolina 3466 1260 2206
Philadelphia 3378 1227 2151
N.Y. Giants 3222 942 2280
Chicago 2627 799 1828
Washington 2557 859 1698
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 2530 1105 1425
New Orleans 3183 853 2330
Dallas 3221 1052 2169
Chicago 3229 956 2273
Philadelphia 3235 860 2375
L.A. Rams 3246 891 2355
Carolina 3620 1284 2336
Atlanta 3693 1076 2617
Washington 3695 1339 2356
Tampa Bay 3718 809 2909
Minnesota 3725 1036 2689
Seattle 3729 1011 2718
N.Y. Giants 3817 1227 2590
Green Bay 3847 1269 2578
Detroit 4128 1242 2886
Arizona 4567 1294 3273
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 428.6 203.8 224.8
Kansas City 396.1 94.4 301.7
Houston 380.2 140.7 239.5
Oakland 371.7 128.2 243.5
Jacksonville 370.3 119.6 250.7
L.A. Chargers 363.6 86.7 276.9
New England 359.9 91.0 268.9
Buffalo 345.6 128.7 216.9
Indianapolis 343.8 141.1 202.7
Cleveland 342.9 121.9 221.0
Denver 319.7 113.1 206.6
Tennessee 319.4 113.2 206.2
Cincinnati 309.1 80.6 228.5
Pittsburgh 283.5 80.7 202.8
Miami 263.0 60.3 202.7
N.Y. Jets 248.2 72.1 176.1
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 249.9 97.3 152.6
Buffalo 304.1 106.3 197.8
Denver 310.8 100.5 210.3
L.A. Chargers 317.5 112.3 205.3
Indianapolis 325.6 96.8 228.8
Pittsburgh 328.3 105.2 223.1
N.Y. Jets 332.4 79.1 253.3
Baltimore 332.9 94.3 238.6
Cleveland 344.0 127.2 216.8
Jacksonville 353.9 134.6 219.3
Tennessee 358.5 102.5 256.0
Oakland 368.1 105.9 262.2
Houston 374.5 102.1 272.4
Kansas City 375.7 143.1 232.6
Miami 394.3 148.3 246.0
Cincinnati 425.1 167.0 258.1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 444.6 131.9 312.7
Seattle 389.1 133.2 255.9
San Francisco 386.6 149.0 237.6
Tampa Bay 380.4 94.8 285.6
Detroit 379.9 98.7 281.2
Minnesota 378.6 142.5 236.2
Atlanta 374.8 74.5 300.3
L.A. Rams 366.5 97.6 268.9
New Orleans 364.0 107.5 256.5
Green Bay 356.0 102.1 253.9
Carolina 346.6 126.0 220.6
Arizona 343.9 117.7 226.2
Philadelphia 337.8 122.7 215.1
N.Y. Giants 322.2 94.2 228.0
Chicago 262.7 79.9 182.8
Washington 255.7 85.9 169.8
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 253.0 110.5 142.5
New Orleans 318.3 85.3 233.0
Dallas 322.1 105.2 216.9
Chicago 322.9 95.6 227.3
Philadelphia 323.5 86.0 237.5
L.A. Rams 324.6 89.1 235.5
Minnesota 338.6 94.2 244.5
Carolina 362.0 128.4 233.6
Atlanta 369.3 107.6 261.7
Washington 369.5 133.9 235.6
Tampa Bay 371.8 80.9 290.9
Seattle 372.9 101.1 271.8
N.Y. Giants 381.7 122.7 259.0
Green Bay 384.7 126.9 257.8
Detroit 412.8 124.2 288.6
Arizona 415.2 117.6 297.5

