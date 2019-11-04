Sprained knee makes Brissett’s status unclear for Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Miami.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters on his weekly conference call Brissett was feeling better than expected and no decision would be made until later this week.

It’s not even clear if Brissett will practice this week.

He was injured during the first half of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh when All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson fell into Brissett’s leg. He stood on the sideline with what appeared to be a brace protecting his leg but did not return to the game.

Receiver Parris Campbell also had surgery Monday for a fractured hand. Reich did not say how much time Campbell might miss.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.