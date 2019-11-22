Seahawks place tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve Friday, just two days…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve Friday, just two days after activating him.

Coach Pete Carroll said Dickson wasn’t ready to contribute physically and it became clear when the team increased his workload in practice this week.

“We stepped up his work in the first couple days knowing that we’re earnestly working to get ready and he’s just not ready,” Carroll said. “Whatever it is, there’s something that’s not quite right and we’re going to figure that out now that he hasn’t quite made it back where he can explode off it the way he needs to. It’s just not right to put him out there.”

The Seahawks signed Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad to take Dickson’s place.

The addition of Dickson earlier this week was an important move since Seattle’s depth at tight end has been tested all season. The Seahawks lost Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles injury last month and Luke Willson suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against San Francisco. Dickson was initially placed on injured reserve at the start of the season with a knee injury.

Seattle is opting to go with Swoopes and Jacob Hollister as its healthy options against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is questionable to play against the Eagles after leaving the team for treatment of a hip injury Friday. Clowney is set to rejoin the team in Philadelphia this weekend and will be a game-time decision.

Clowney is coming off his best performance with the Seahawks. He had five hits on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble return for a touchdown.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to play after spending two extra nights in the Bay Area for evaluation due to a severe leg contusion sustained against the 49ers.

