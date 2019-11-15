NFL suspensions for on-field conduct

The Associated Press

Some of the NFL’s suspensions for on-field conduct or gambling: Life — Art Schlichter, Indianapolis, gambling, suspended for one year…

Some of the NFL’s suspensions for on-field conduct or gambling:

Life — Art Schlichter, Indianapolis, gambling, suspended for one year on June 1983. Was released following the 1985 season; pleaded guilty to an illegal gambling charge April 1, 1987. NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle did not reinstate him after Schlichter applied for permission to re-sign.

1 year — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, gambling, 1963 season.

1 year — Alex Karras, Detroit, gambling, 1963 season.

1 year — Sean Payton, New Orleans coach, bounties, 2012 season.

1 year — Gregg Williams, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

1 year — Jonathan Vilma, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season (overturned on appeal).

12 games — Vontaze Burfict, Oakland, repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules, 2019 season.

8 games — Mickey Loomis, New Orleans general manager, bounties, 2012 season.

8 games — Anthony Hargrove, Green Bay, part of New Orleans bounties, 2012 season (overturned on appeal).

6 games — Joe Vitt, New Orleans assistant head coach, bounties, 2012 season.

6 games — Myles Garrett, Cleveland, striking player with the player’s helmet, 2019 season.

5 games — Albert Haynesworth, Tennessee, stomping, 2006 season.

4 games — Will Smith, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season (overturned on appeal).

3 games — Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati, repeat violations of dangerous hits, 2015 postseason.

3 games — Vontaze Burfict, Cincinnati, leveling a defenseless player, 2017 preseason (reduced from 5 games).

3 games — Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, punching and kicking player in retaliation, 2019 season.

2 games — Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, stomping, 2011 season.

2 games — Brandon Meriweather, Washington, sixth violation of safety rules, 2014 season.

1 game — Dominic Raiola, Detroit, stomping, 2014 season.

1 game — Michael Griffin, Tennessee, repeat violation of safety rules, 2013 season.

1 game — Dashon Goldson, Tampa Bay, helmet-to-helmet contact with a defenseless receiver, 2013 season.

1 game — Erik Walden, Indianapolis, delivering a head butt with his helmet to the uncovered head of an opponent, 2013 season.

1 game — Brandon Meriweather, Washington, repeat violations of saftey rules, 2013 season (reduced from 2 games).

1 game — James Harrison, Pittsburgh, illegal hit, 2011 season.

1 game — Eric Smith, N.Y. Jets, helmet-to-helmet hit, 2008 season (plus $50,000 fine).

1 game — Kenoy Kennedy, Denver, illegal hit, 2002 season.

1 game — Rodney Harrison, San Diego, helmet-to-helmet hit, 2002 season.

1 game — Scott Fujita, Cleveland, part of New Orleans bounties, 2012 season (reduced from 3 games).

1 game — Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, stomping, 2014 season (reduced to a $70,000 fine).

1 game — Rob Gronkowski, New England, late hit on defenseless player, 2017.

1 game — Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville, unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness, 2018 season.

1 game — Larry Ogunjobi, Cleveland, shoving player to the ground from behind, 2019 season.

Note: The Miami Dolphins suspended Richie Incognito for eight games for misconduct related to the treatment of teammate Jonathan Martin, Nov. 3, 2013.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.