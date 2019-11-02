Jaguars call up WR Walker, possibly to fill in for Westbrook

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted rookie receiver Michael Walker to the active roster Saturday, an indication Dede Westbrook…

LONDON (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted rookie receiver Michael Walker to the active roster Saturday, an indication Dede Westbrook won’t play against Houston in London.

Westbrook was a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable. He injured a shoulder last week against the New York Jets.

The Jaguars (4-4) had only three other receivers on the roster — DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley — after putting Marqise Lee on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Westbrook has 32 catches for 383 yards and a touchdown this season.

Walker has spent the entire season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. If he plays against the Texans (5-3), he would make his NFL debut.

