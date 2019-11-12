Giants re-sign TE Scott Simonson, juggle practice squad

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tight end Scott Simonson has been re-signed by the New York Giants. Simonson played 16…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tight end Scott Simonson has been re-signed by the New York Giants.

Simonson played 16 games with the Giants last season. He suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale against New England this year and was placed on injured reserve in the final cut to the 53-man roster. He was released on Sept. 10.

The Giants also announced Tuesday that offensive lineman Evan Brown was released and tight end Garrett Dickerson, wide receiver Alex Bachman and long snapper Colin Holba were added to the practice squad. New York terminated the practice squad contracts of wide receiver Reggie White and defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun.

The third opening resulted Monday when the Carolina Panthers signed cornerback Corn Elder off the Giants’ practice squad.

