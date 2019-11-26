FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Darnold, Dalton

While there might not be a potential league-winning running back available such as Jonathan Williams or Bo Scarbrough this week,…

While there might not be a potential league-winning running back available such as Jonathan Williams or Bo Scarbrough this week, there are a ton of depth pieces at every position.

And if we’re being honest, those pieces are needed for this time of year. We’ve had some injuries and underperformers, most notably at the quarterback position. How can you feel comfortable with Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz as your QB this week?

This answer is you can’t so let’s start right there.

___

QUARTERBACKS

Ryan Tannehill at IND

Sam Darnold at CIN

Kyle Allen vs. WAS

Andy Dalton vs. NYJ

___

Who would have thought Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the key to unlocking the potential of Ryan Tannehill? Well, Tannehill put together another big game in Week 12, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more.

Since he became the starter for the Titans, Tannehill hasn’t had fewer than 19 fantasy points in a game. On the season, Tannehill ranks first in yards per pass attempt (9.2) and third in passer rating (111.4). Over the past three games, he’s averaging 38.3 rushing yards, which adds to his floor from a fantasy perspective. Tannehill will face the Colts in Week 13, a defense that just allowed Deshaun Watson to throw for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Tannehill will help you win in the fantasy playoffs as well as he faces the Raiders, Texans, and Saints from Weeks 14 to 16.

He’s the top add at the quarterback position heading into Week 13. If he’s already owned in your league or you just missed out, turn your attention to Sam Darnold of the New York Jets. Over the past three games, Darnold has at least 22 fantasy points in each, ranking as the QB5 in points per game over that time. Like Tannehill, Darnold is making plays with his legs as he’s rushed for a touchdown in each of the past two games.

Darnold faces the Bengals in Week 13, a defense that just allowed Devlin Hodges to throw a 79-yard touchdown against them. Darnold is playing well and there’s no reason to go away from him in this spot.

Kyle Allen had been struggling big time but bounced back in Week 12, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns against a solid New Orleans Saints defense. Allen isn’t a transcendent quarterback, but he has tremendous playmakers in Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore that make big plays after the catch. Allen is in the streaming conversation against Washington because it has allowed some big games to quarterbacks this season.

Just two weeks ago, Darnold threw for four touchdowns against that Washington defense. In fact, it has allowed three or more passing touchdowns five times this season. If you play in a superflex or two-QB league, look for Andy Dalton. The Bengals announced Monday that Dalton will start against the New York Jets in Week 13 and it’s actually a solid matchup. Any quarterback that’s starting should be added in leagues that start multiple QBs.

___

RUNNING BACKS

Rashaad Penny vs. MIN

Benny Snell Jr. vs. CLE

Darrel Williams vs. OAK

Nyheim Hines vs. TEN

___

As mentioned above, we don’t have a slam dunk running back add such as Jonathan Williams or Bo Scarbrough but these pieces do have some potential. Let’s start with Rashaad Penny who took advantage of Chris Carson’s fumbling issues in Week 12. Carson fumbled again, which now gives him the league lead with seven fumbles lost. Penny played nearly the same amount of snaps as Carson and rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Whenever Penny has been given an opportunity this season, he’s made the most of it. He has three games with eight or more carries in 2019.

In those games, Penny is averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Chris Carson is still the guy for the Seahawks but we’re one more fumble or injury away from Penny being a RB2 in fantasy football. We knew the Steelers had a great rushing matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals but didn’t know which Steelers back would step up. Now we know that answer was rookie fourth-round pick Benny Snell. Snell led their backs in snaps, finishing with 98 yards on 21 carries. James Conner is still dealing with his shoulder injury and it’s unknown whether he will be back in Week 13. Snell won’t add much as a pass-catcher but he’s that early down grinder who can get goal-line work for the Steelers.

The Chiefs’ running back situation has been one of the more frustrating ones this season and that doesn’t seem likely to change. Damien Williams left in Week 11 with an injury to his ribs while LeSean McCoy dealt with a concussion.

Darrel Williams wound up leading the team with 43 percent of the snaps, rushing for 35 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

The final running back to take a look at is Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. Marlon Mack has already been ruled out for Week 13 so Hines should once again have a role against the Tennessee Titans. In Week 12 without Mack, Hines played on 33 percent of the snaps, rushing nine times for 51 yards, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Considering Eric Ebron just landed on injured reserve, that could mean even more targets for Hines in this offense. He’s flex-worthy play in PPR leagues.

___

WIDE RECEIVERS

A.J Brown at IND

Cole Beasley at DAL

Chris Conley vs. TB

Darius Slayton vs. GB

James Washington vs. CLE

Russell Gage vs. NO

___

Rookie second-round pick A.J. Brown has taken over the mantle as the Titans’ WR1 and I don’t see him letting up anytime soon. He dominated once again in Week 12, finishing with four receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Since Tannehill took over as the starter, Brown has at least 64 yards and a touchdown in four of five games. During that span, Brown leads the team in targets (27), receptions (17), receiving yards (308) and is tied for first with two receiving touchdowns. Brown faces the Colts in Week 13, a defense that just allowed DeAndre Hopkins to go for two touchdowns and Will Fuller 140 receiving yards. Brown is this team’s WR1 and the upcoming schedule is a great one.

The Cole Beasley revenge game is upon us, on Thanksgiving Day no less. Beasley was awesome in Week 12, finishing with six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets. Since Week 7, Beasley has at least 74 yards or a touchdown in five of six games. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and head coach Sean McDermott will try to get Beasley in the end zone against his former team in Week 13.

If you need a few fliers at the wide receiver position, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s start with Chris Conley who has 17 targets over the past two weeks with Nick Foles as the quarterback. He faces the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 13, a defense that allows the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Up next we have Darius Slayton who’s really developed a rapport with Daniel Jones. Golden Tate is in concussion protocol, which means even more opportunity for Slayton. Over the past four games, Slayton is second on the Giants with 65.4 PPR fantasy points.

James Washington looked awesome on that 79-yard touchdown this past week against the Bengals, also leading the team with seven targets. JuJu Smith-Schuster is still banged up and Washington received the biggest opportunity in Week 12.

Finally, we have Russell Gage who posted season highs across the board against the Bucs this past week. Gage finished with eight catches for 76 yards on 10 targets, appearing on 74 percent of the Falcons snaps. Julio Jones is banged up and the Falcons face the Saints on a short week in Week 13.

___

TIGHT ENDS

Jack Doyle vs. TEN

Kyle Rudolph at SEA

___

Jack Doyle has probably been that tight end in your league that has been added and dropped by half of the teams in your league but it’s once again time to get him on your roster. Ebron has been placed on IR with ankle injuries, which should open up more chances for Doyle.

Jacoby Brissett prefers short-intermediate routes, which means good things for Doyle moving forward. Normally we have to wait until the holiday season to unlock Kyle Rudolph but he’s been great. He’s scored five touchdowns in as many games, seeing 15 percent of the target share over that span. Rudolph and the Vikings face the Seahawks in Week 13, a defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

___

If you’re looking for streaming defenses, the top adds for Week 13 will be the Jets (at CIN), the Eagles (at MIA), and the Panthers (vs. WAS).

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by SportsGrid Inc., www.sportsgrid.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.