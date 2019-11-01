DeSean Jackson set to return for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeSean Jackson is ready to return to action. The speedy receiver plans to play for the first…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeSean Jackson is ready to return to action.

The speedy receiver plans to play for the first time in two months when the Philadelphia Eagles (4-4) host the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday. Jackson practiced this week on a limited basis and is officially listed as questionable.

“Definitely been a long process,” Jackson said Friday. “We’ll see how it goes. It’s just a thing I’m dealing with right now. Not too many answers for it. It’s an uncommon injury. I’m trying to do everything I can to take care of it and get it right.”

The Eagles have been inconsistent on offense without Jackson, who opens things up for other receivers because he draws attention. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards and a pair of 50-plus yard touchdowns in a 32-27 win over Washington in the opener. He was injured in Week 2 and played a handful snaps. No other Philadelphia player has a catch for more than 45 yards this season.

“I think any time DeSean is on the field, defenses have to account for that, for that speed and his receiving ability,” coach Doug Pederson said. “Whether or not he’s the primary on the route could be a different story, but I think the respect of what he gets defensively, whether it takes two guys to defend him or if they are going to just put one guy on him, it definitely helps us as an offense when he’s on the field because he’s such a dynamic guy, speed guy and really good leader for our young guys that are also playing at this time.”

Jackson, who turns 33 on Dec. 1, returned to the Eagles this year after former coach Chip Kelly cut him following his third Pro Bowl season in 2013. He was the key offseason acquisition for the offense, giving Carson Wentz his best deep threat as the team’s quarterback.

“I’m just excited to see and get him out here working again and see where he’s at with his injury and everything,” Wentz said. “Everyone loves playing with that guy and the big-play ability that he adds, and who he is, and the coverage attention that he brings as well.”

Jackson said he’s trying not to get overly excited about facing the Bears and he’s being careful to make sure the injury doesn’t re-occur.

“I know the hard work I’ve put into being a professional and playing at a high level,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to get myself over-amped up. I’m just going through the process I need to go through to get to where I need to get to to help my team.”

Notes: LB Nigel Bradham (ankle) and T Jason Peters (knee) are out. … DT Timmy Jernigan (foot), S Andrew Sendejo (groin) are questionable. … CB Avonte Maddox is expected to play for the first time since a scary neck injury in Week 4.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.