Buccaneers-Seahawks Stats

Tampa Bay 14 7 3 10 0—34 Seattle 7 6 8 13 6—40 First Quarter

TB_R.Jones 8 run (Gay kick), 11:30.

Sea_Lockett 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:23.

TB_Perriman 15 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :48.

Second Quarter

TB_Evans 5 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 4:32.

Sea_Hollister 1 pass from Wilson (kick failed), :29.

Third Quarter

Sea_Lockett 2 pass from Wilson (Metcalf pass from Wilson), 8:03.

TB_FG Gay 41, 3:18.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 37, 14:26.

Sea_FG Myers 22, 8:19.

TB_FG Gay 45, 5:22.

Sea_Metcalf 53 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:25.

TB_Ogunbowale 1 run (Gay kick), :46.

Overtime

Sea_Hollister 10 pass from Wilson, 6:22.

A_68,948.

___

TB Sea First downs 29 31 Total Net Yards 418 492 Rushes-yards 26-99 22-145 Passing 319 347 Punt Returns 3-32 2-15 Kickoff Returns 3-78 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-44-0 29-43-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 3-31 Punts 4-40.3 3-55.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 11-82 4-45 Time of Possession 35:25 28:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, R.Jones 18-67, Barber 4-15, Godwin 1-8, Winston 2-8, Ogunbowale 1-1. Seattle, Carson 16-105, Wilson 1-21, Penny 4-12, Metcalf 1-7.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 29-44-0-335. Seattle, Wilson 29-43-0-378.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 12-180, Godwin 7-61, Perriman 4-42, R.Jones 2-15, Hudson 1-12, Ogunbowale 1-12, Auclair 1-11, Logan 1-2. Seattle, Lockett 13-152, Metcalf 6-123, Hollister 4-37, Carson 2-28, Willson 2-20, Moore 2-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Gay 50. Seattle, Myers 47, Myers 40.

