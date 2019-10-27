Watson’s 3 TD passes lead Texans over Raiders 27-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter…

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter to lift the Houston Texans to a 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

There were about 6½ minutes left when Watson evaded the rush and connected with Darren Fells on a 9-yard scoring toss to put Houston up 27-24 for its first lead of the game. Watson appeared to get kicked in the face on the play and remained on the turf for a few minutes and was tended to be trainers before getting to his feet and walking to the medical tent. But he was OK and returned on the next possession.

Houston (5-3) forced a punt on the next drive when Gareon Conley, who was traded to the Texans from Oakland this week, knocked down a pass to Tyrell Williams on third down.

Fells had 58 yards receiving and two touchdowns and DeAndre Hopkins grabbed 11 catches for 109 yards.

Derek Carr had 285 yards passing with three touchdowns as the Raiders (3-4) lost for the second week in a row.

The Texans had a chance to take the lead early in the third quarter, but Watson was sacked on third-and-11 from the 12 and they had to settle for a field goal that cut the lead to 14-13.

Carr found Williams on a 46-yard touchdown pass later in the third to make it 21-13.

Houston got within 21-20 when Watson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Fells on the last play of the third quarter.

The Raiders made it 24-20 with a 44-yard field goal with about 11 minutes left.

Carr hit Hunter Renfrow on a short pass and he evaded a tackler and dashed 65 yards for a touchdown to put the Raiders up 7-0 with about four minutes left in the first quarter.

The Texans tied it later in the first when Watson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Duke Johnson.

Darren Waller put the Raiders back on top when he grabbed an 8-yard reception for a touchdown with 9½ minutes left in the second quarter. Waller celebrated the score with a nod to Houston by impersonating Rockets star James Harden. He faked a between the legs dribble before mimicking Harden’s signature step back, taking an imaginary shot and finishing by doing the NBA star’s stirring the pot celebration.

The Texans cut the lead to 14-10 at halftime with a 33-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Houston got the win despite losing star defensive end J.J. Watt to a shoulder injury in the first half. It was unclear how Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured, but he went to the locker room with about 5 ½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. The team announced just before the start of the second half that he wouldn’t return, but they did not specify which shoulder he injured.

Watt had three tackles, including one for a loss, and swatted down a pass before he was injured.

INJURIES

Houston CB Lonnie Johnson left in the first half with a concussion. … Oakland DE Josh Mauro left in the first quarter with a groin injury. … C Rodney Hudson left in the first half with an ankle injury. … Houston LT Laremy Tunsil injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host Detroit next Sunday.

Texans: Face the Jaguars in London next Sunday.

