Saints sign receiver Hogan, waive Humphrey

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints activated receiver Krishawn Hogan from their practice squad Saturday and waived receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Hogan, who was signed to New Orleans’ practice squad Sept. 18, began his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts but played in only two regular season games without a catch. His season ended prematurely with a major knee injury in Week 5 and he did not play last season.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Hogan played in college at Marian, an NAIA program, where set school career record with 263 catches and 4,395 yards receiving in three seasons. He also had 42 touchdowns receiving and scored 25 rushing TDs at Marian.

Humphrey, a rookie out of Texas, has been active four games for New Orleans this season and does not have a catch. In the preseason, he had four catches for 103 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.

