Packers lose Jones, Chiefs lose Breeland to injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and pass rushers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith left with injuries in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Chiefs lost cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a shoulder injury.

Jones was having a big first half when he left with his own shoulder injury. Jones had carried four times for 21 yards while catching four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

He also had a pair of touchdowns wiped out by a penalty and a video review.

