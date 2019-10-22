Giants sign former Cards and Bucs LB Bucannon, waive Skipper

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon and waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper.…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon and waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper.

The Giants (2-5) also signed linebacker Devante Downs from the practice squad and waived tight end Garrett Dickerson.

Bucannon has played in 75 regular-season games, including five this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who released him on Oct. 8. The 27th pick overall in the 2014 draft by Arizona, he has started 56 games and had 395 tackles, seven sacks; and two interceptions, including one he returned 29 yards for a touchdown.

He should know the defense having played for defensive coordinator James Bettcher with the Cardinals.

Skipper played six games after being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on Sept. 9. He assisted on two tackles, including a half-sack, and one special teams tackle.

Downs has been on the practice squad since Oct. 1. He played in two games with Minnesota earlier this season before being waived.

Dickerson joined the Giants as a rookie free agent in 2018 and played in four games. He played in three games this season without having a reception.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.