Bucs promote TE Jordan Leggett; place LB Jack Cichy on IR

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have promoted tight end Jordan Leggett from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team announced the move Wednesday after the team’s top two tight ends — O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate — did not practice because of injuries.

Leggett entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2017. He appeared in 15 games over two seasons with the Jets, catching 14 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.

To make room on the roster, inside linebacker Jack Cichy (elbow) was placed on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, tight end Codey McElroy was signed to the practice squad.

